The Exact Year Numbers Starting Appearing on an Entiat Hillside

My son recently had a middle school cross-country meet in Chelan. Driving back to Wenatchee, we noticed dozens of numbers painted on the side of a mountain just south of Entiat, where the Entiat River empties into the Columbia.

I recently had a conversation with an Entiat graduate who provided some facts on what Entiat locals have long referred to as “Numeral Mountain.”

Entiat's Numeral Mountain Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce via Facebook

When did the numbers begin to appear on the side of the hill?

Each numeral—a square measuring 13 x 17 feet—was painted annually by the graduating class of Entiat High School. The earliest number seen on Numeral Mountain was from the class of 1920. Word around town is that the class of 1923 was the first to paint their number. The numbers honoring the classes of 1920-22 were painted later.

Unique art was painted over the years

Through all of the various color combinations on Entiat’s Numeral Mountain. The stars and stripes - the American flag with the 71 stands out. Other artistic touches include the class of 1972’s peace sign - a statement of the times (we were wrapping up our involvement in the Vietnam War.) 1989’s square celebrated Washington’s statehood Centennial celebration with a green outline of the state over their 89. The class of 76 included a proud Liberty Bell. In 1943, World War II's outcome hung in the balance. That year's patriotic and hopeful class painted a bold "V" for victory.

How often have they had to repaint the numbers?

The Alumni mentioned that the numbers were initially repainted in the 1980s due to decades of weatherization. Some touch-up was needed after the 2014 Mills Canyon fire overcame the hillside. That dramatic fire, with its high winds, was captured on timelapse film from Jesse Coble Photography—seen here on Facebook.

My favorite picture of Numeral Mountain was taken and showcased on the popular McGlinn's Public House Facebook page.