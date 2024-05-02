Here are the Top 20 Academic High Schools in the 509

Paul Bradbury/Getty

Education experts at US News released their annual high school rankings. They looked at statistics at over 24,000 high schools across the US. 

We give you:

  • The top 10 high schools in Washington
  • The top 20 high schools east of the Cascades Mountains
  • 10 remaining NCW high schools in the WA’s Top 230

Top 10 Washington High Schools

10 -Vashon Island High School

9 - Bellevue High School

8 - Issaquah High School

7 - Mercer Island High School

6 - Bainbridge High School

5 - Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila)

4 - Newport Senior High School (Bellevue)

3 - Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue)

1 - Tesla STEM High School (Redmond) - 3rd ranked in the country

 

The Top 20 Washington High Schools East of the Cascades

 

20 - Okanogan High School

119th-ranked high school in Washington

7,359 nationally ranked

Okanogan School District

Enrollment: 312

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: N/A

 

19 - Highland High School (Cowiche, WA)

116th-ranked high school in Washington

7,112 nationally ranked

Highland School District (South of Naches/HWY 12)

Enrollment: 338

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18to 1

College readiness: N/A

 

18 - Mabton Jr. Sr. High School (Yakima County)

112nd-ranked high school in Washington

6,947th nationally ranked

Mabton School District

Enrollment: 235

Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1

College readiness: 18.6%

 

17 - Pride Prep School (Spokane)

111th-ranked high school in Washington

6,776th nationally ranked

Pride Prep Charter School District

Enrollment: 293

Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1

College readiness: 14.1%

 

16 - East Valley High School (Yakima, WA)

104th-ranked high school in Washington

6,597th nationally ranked

East Valley School District

Enrollment: 1,036

Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1

College readiness: 15.6%

 

15 - Pateros High School

101st-ranked high school in Washington

6,369th nationally ranked

Paterous School District

Enrollment: 98

Student-to-teacher ratio: 13 to 1

College readiness: N/A

 

14 - Walla Walla High School

87th-ranked high school in Washington

5,492nd nationally ranked

Walla Walla School District

Enrollment: 1,631

Student-to-teacher ratio: 21 to 1

College readiness: 22.9%

 

13 - Richland High School

85th-ranked high school in Washington

5,454th nationally ranked

Richland School District

Enrollment: 2,137

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: 22.1%

 

12 - North Central High School

81st-ranked high school in Washington

5,233rd nationally ranked

Spokane School District

Enrollment: 1,506

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: 30.8%

 

11 - Ridgefield High School

79th-ranked high school in Washington

5,120th nationally ranked

Ridgefield School District

Enrollment: 1,133

Student-to-teacher ratio: 20 to 1

College readiness: 29.3%

 

10 - Freeman High School (Rockford, WA)

74th-ranked high school in Washington

4,641st nationally ranked

Freeman School District

Enrollment: 291

Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1

College readiness: 22.5%

 

9 - Kamiakin High School

72nd-ranked high school in Washington

4,532nd nationally ranked

Kennewick School District

Enrollment: 1,884

Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1

College readiness: 27.3%

 

8 - Mt Spokane High School

71st-ranked high school in Washington

4,482nd nationally ranked

Mead School District

Enrollment: 1,493

Student-to-teacher ratio: 21 to 1

College readiness: 27.4%

 

7 - Hanford High School

58th-ranked high school in Washington

3,651st nationally ranked

Richland School District

Enrollment: 1,788

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: 21.1%

 

6 - Ferris High School

56th-ranked high school in Washington

3,544th nationally ranked

Spokane School District

Enrollment: 1,631

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: 29.3%

 

5 - Mead Senior High School

53rd-ranked high school in Washington

3,407th nationally ranked

Mead School District

Enrollment: 1,809

Student-to-teacher ratio: 20 to 1

College readiness: 27.2%

 

4 - Lakeside High School

52nd-ranked high school in Washington

3,334th nationally ranked

Nine Mile Falls School District

Enrollment: 489

Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: 32.6%

 

3 - Lewis & Clark High School

32nd-ranked high school in Washington

1,841th nationally ranked 

Spokane School District

Enrollment: 1,739

Teacher-to-student ratio: 18 to 1

College readiness: 41.2%

 

2 - Pullman High School

29th-ranked high school in Washington

1,693rd nationally ranked 

Pullman School District

Enrollment: 896

Teacher-to-student ratio: 19 to 1

College readiness: 39.8%

 

1 - Almira Coulee Hartline High School

26th-ranked high school in Washington

1,493rd nationally ranked

Coulee-Hartline School District

Enrollment: 88 

Teacher-to-student ratio: 10 to 1

College readiness: 49%

 

NCW High School’s Making it In WA’s Top 230 high schools: 

 

144th in Washington Digital Learning Center (Moses Lake)

169th in Washington: Moses Lake High School

175th in Washington: Cashmere High School

178th in Washington: Odessa High School

193rd in Washington: Brewster High School

201st in Washington: Washington Virtual Academy Omak

202nd in Washington: Eastmont Senior High School

212nd in Washington: Connell High School

214th in Washington: Entiat Middle and High School

281th in Washington: Warden High School

