Here are the Top 20 Academic High Schools in the 509
Education experts at US News released their annual high school rankings. They looked at statistics at over 24,000 high schools across the US.
We give you:
- The top 10 high schools in Washington
- The top 20 high schools east of the Cascades Mountains
- 10 remaining NCW high schools in the WA’s Top 230
Top 10 Washington High Schools
10 -Vashon Island High School
9 - Bellevue High School
8 - Issaquah High School
7 - Mercer Island High School
6 - Bainbridge High School
5 - Raisbeck Aviation High School (Tukwila)
4 - Newport Senior High School (Bellevue)
3 - Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue)
2 - Interlake Senior High School (Bellevue)
1 - Tesla STEM High School (Redmond) - 3rd ranked in the country
The Top 20 Washington High Schools East of the Cascades
20 - Okanogan High School
119th-ranked high school in Washington
7,359 nationally ranked
Okanogan School District
Enrollment: 312
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: N/A
19 - Highland High School (Cowiche, WA)
116th-ranked high school in Washington
7,112 nationally ranked
Highland School District (South of Naches/HWY 12)
Enrollment: 338
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18to 1
College readiness: N/A
18 - Mabton Jr. Sr. High School (Yakima County)
112nd-ranked high school in Washington
6,947th nationally ranked
Mabton School District
Enrollment: 235
Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1
College readiness: 18.6%
17 - Pride Prep School (Spokane)
111th-ranked high school in Washington
6,776th nationally ranked
Pride Prep Charter School District
Enrollment: 293
Student-to-teacher ratio: 16 to 1
College readiness: 14.1%
16 - East Valley High School (Yakima, WA)
104th-ranked high school in Washington
6,597th nationally ranked
East Valley School District
Enrollment: 1,036
Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1
College readiness: 15.6%
15 - Pateros High School
101st-ranked high school in Washington
6,369th nationally ranked
Paterous School District
Enrollment: 98
Student-to-teacher ratio: 13 to 1
College readiness: N/A
14 - Walla Walla High School
87th-ranked high school in Washington
5,492nd nationally ranked
Walla Walla School District
Enrollment: 1,631
Student-to-teacher ratio: 21 to 1
College readiness: 22.9%
13 - Richland High School
85th-ranked high school in Washington
5,454th nationally ranked
Richland School District
Enrollment: 2,137
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 22.1%
12 - North Central High School
81st-ranked high school in Washington
5,233rd nationally ranked
Spokane School District
Enrollment: 1,506
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 30.8%
11 - Ridgefield High School
79th-ranked high school in Washington
5,120th nationally ranked
Ridgefield School District
Enrollment: 1,133
Student-to-teacher ratio: 20 to 1
College readiness: 29.3%
10 - Freeman High School (Rockford, WA)
74th-ranked high school in Washington
4,641st nationally ranked
Freeman School District
Enrollment: 291
Student-to-teacher ratio: 17 to 1
College readiness: 22.5%
9 - Kamiakin High School
72nd-ranked high school in Washington
4,532nd nationally ranked
Kennewick School District
Enrollment: 1,884
Student-to-teacher ratio: 24 to 1
College readiness: 27.3%
8 - Mt Spokane High School
71st-ranked high school in Washington
4,482nd nationally ranked
Mead School District
Enrollment: 1,493
Student-to-teacher ratio: 21 to 1
College readiness: 27.4%
7 - Hanford High School
58th-ranked high school in Washington
3,651st nationally ranked
Richland School District
Enrollment: 1,788
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 21.1%
6 - Ferris High School
56th-ranked high school in Washington
3,544th nationally ranked
Spokane School District
Enrollment: 1,631
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 29.3%
5 - Mead Senior High School
53rd-ranked high school in Washington
3,407th nationally ranked
Mead School District
Enrollment: 1,809
Student-to-teacher ratio: 20 to 1
College readiness: 27.2%
4 - Lakeside High School
52nd-ranked high school in Washington
3,334th nationally ranked
Nine Mile Falls School District
Enrollment: 489
Student-to-teacher ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 32.6%
3 - Lewis & Clark High School
32nd-ranked high school in Washington
1,841th nationally ranked
Spokane School District
Enrollment: 1,739
Teacher-to-student ratio: 18 to 1
College readiness: 41.2%
2 - Pullman High School
29th-ranked high school in Washington
1,693rd nationally ranked
Pullman School District
Enrollment: 896
Teacher-to-student ratio: 19 to 1
College readiness: 39.8%
1 - Almira Coulee Hartline High School
26th-ranked high school in Washington
1,493rd nationally ranked
Coulee-Hartline School District
Enrollment: 88
Teacher-to-student ratio: 10 to 1
College readiness: 49%
NCW High School’s Making it In WA’s Top 230 high schools:
144th in Washington Digital Learning Center (Moses Lake)
169th in Washington: Moses Lake High School
175th in Washington: Cashmere High School
178th in Washington: Odessa High School
193rd in Washington: Brewster High School
201st in Washington: Washington Virtual Academy Omak
202nd in Washington: Eastmont Senior High School
212nd in Washington: Connell High School
214th in Washington: Entiat Middle and High School
281th in Washington: Warden High School
45 Famous Alumni from Washington State High Schools
Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby
Washington City Nicknames
Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton