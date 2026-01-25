Tackling your heating bill this winter doesn’t have to be daunting! Although we’ve managed to escape severe winter storms so far, the chill in the air often drives up costs. But don’t worry—there are plenty of practical and effective ways to save money when temperatures plummet. Check out these insightful strategies from Real Simple to help you stay warm and keep your heating budget in check!

How to save money each and every winter in North Central Washington

Service Your Heating System and Fireplace Annually

Hire a licensed HVAC technician for a tune-up to check and clean the burner, heat exchanger, filters, and vents, preventing breakdowns and extending lifespan. Schedule an annual inspection with a certified chimney sweep to remove creosote, check for blockages, and ensure safe venting. Homeowners can handle simple tasks, such as ash removal and glass cleaning, in between visits.

Seal Air Leaks

As a homeowner, you can reduce air leaks around windows, doors, and gaps by using caulk for fixed joints and weatherstripping for moving parts. For quick fixes, install foam gaskets behind outlets on outside walls and use expanding spray foam for larger gaps. Adding door sweeps or thresholds can block drafts under outside doors, improving energy efficiency and comfort.

Cover the Windows

Save on heating costs by using clear plastic window insulation film. Clean the window, apply double-sided tape around the frame, attach the film, and shrink it tight with a hairdryer for an airtight seal. For extra comfort, hang thermal curtains close to the window and keep them closed during cold nights. Weatherstripping or bubble wrap can also help block drafts.

Lower the Thermostat

Lowering your thermostat in the winter saves money by reducing energy use. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that for every degree you lower it can cut heating costs by 1-3%. Additionally, lowering it by 7–10°F for 8 hours while asleep or away can save up to 10% annually on heating and cooling combined.

Consider Using the Fireplace

Using a fireplace can reduce winter heating costs by providing supplemental warmth, allowing you to lower your central thermostat and reduce furnace runtime. Efficient options like EPA-certified inserts or wood stoves capture more heat, preventing it from escaping up the chimney.

Use a Humidifier

Using a humidifier in winter can save on heating costs by adding moisture to dry air, allowing you to lower the thermostat by 2–4 degrees without sacrificing comfort. This reduces furnace runtime and can cut heating bills since moist air retains and transfers heat more efficiently.

Strategically Open and Close Your Blinds

Homeowners can save on heating costs by opening blinds on south-facing windows during the day to harness passive solar heat and closing them tightly at night to retain warmth, potentially cutting heating bills by 10-25% based on window quality and climate.

Don't Block Air Flow

This allows heated air to circulate freely and evenly throughout the space—preventing your furnace or boiler from overworking to compensate for cold spots caused by blocked vents, furniture, or closed registers—resulting in more efficient heating, shorter run times, and lower energy bills.

Get Cozy With Socks And Blankets

This helps save money by allowing you to stay comfortably warm while wearing extra layers and using insulating blankets, so you can lower your thermostat by several degrees (often 2–4°F or more) without sacrificing comfort and reducing heating system runtime.

