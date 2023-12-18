Where’s Santa Headed Now? The Norad Santa Tracker

The magic of Christmas is upon us and kids all over the world are asking,

"When's Santa going to be here?"

Well make sure to keep this for all the festive, magical, updates about Santa and his reindeer!

The Norad Santa Tracker lets us know where Saint Nick has been, where he is currently and where he's headed next!

Ever since finding out about the Norad Santa Tracker, our family looks to see where he's headed to next and when he will make it to Washington State, let alone our actual home!

Start a new holiday tradition with your family and track Santa!

Remember to have the kiddos in bed and asleep before he comes to your home though!

How Can We Track Santa!?

Click Here. If you are looking before Santa takes off in his sleigh, you'll notice a really fun countdown and you get to chit chat with the "Radar." how fun! Plus there's videos about Norad and Santa, learn more about Norad and their mission, play games, listen to music and check out the gift shop!

How long has Norad been tracking Santa?

Since 1955!

Why does Norad track Santa?

Tracking Santa was initially an accident. As Norad tracks the skies 24/7, tracking airplanes, and anything that flies in an around North America along with other important missions.

Will we be able to see exactly when Santa is about to land at our house?

Norad communicates with Santa's elves to ensure proper tracking. But ultimately, Santa is the only one who knows his course, Norad just does their best to stay on top of his flight patterns!

Follow Norad on Instagram for fun posts about Norad, Santa and learn new things like, "Do our planes intercept Santa?!"

Find them on Facebook as well.

