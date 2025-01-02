The New Laws Going into Effect – January 1st in Washington

On January 1st, residents in Washington will see new laws take effect. Here’s what to expect on New Year's Day with new laws in elections, workplace safety, identification, and more.

Changes to paid sick leave for app drivers (SB 5793)

SB 5793 will expand paid sick leave to Uber drivers (and any other app-based service such as DoorDash) for family emergencies. The new law will also expand the definition of " family member" and direct outreach to educate businesses and individuals about the changes.

Stay at Work Program enhancements (HB 2127)

HB 2127 will enhance the Stay at Work Program. How? - With increased reimbursements, funding for skills development, and higher support for job modifications, vocational rehab, and the Preferred Worker Program for any worker with a disability.

Defining which healthcare employees can be required to work overtime (HB 2061)

HB 2061 will update the definition of "employee" in healthcare, restricting mandatory overtime to those in direct patient care or clinical services, earning hourly wages, or covered by collective bargaining.

This change applies to most facilities starting January 1st and particular hospitals by July 1st.

HB 2041 clarifies physician assistants' practice parameters, requiring written collaboration agreements with physicians. It sets supervision and autonomy based on experience, allows reimbursement for PA services, and tasks boards with creating enforcement rules.

Physician assistant collaborative practice (HB 2041)

HB 2041 will simplify physician assistants' practice parameters, requiring written collaboration agreements with physicians. It sets supervision and autonomy based on experience. The new law will also allow reimbursement for physical assistant services and task boards by creating enforcement rules.

Imposing criminal penalties for negligent driving involving the death of a vulnerable individual (HB 1112)

HB 1112 will establish penalties for negligent driving that cause harm to vulnerable road users.

Vulnerable road users include Pedestrians, bicyclists, scooter riders, skateboarders, horseback riders, moped operators, motorcyclists, wheelchair users, and individuals operating farm equipment.

A gross misdemeanor applies if the driver's negligence causes a vulnerable user’s death - with penalties that include jail time, fines, and license suspension. Negligent driving causing serious harm is renamed and expanded. Educational materials will inform the public about these offenses.

Establishing a reporting hotline and tracking hate crimes and bias incidents (SB 5427)

SB 5427 will establish a statewide hate crimes hotline, providing phone staff that are culturally competent. The trained staff will offer trauma-informed support and connect victims to various resources. Launching as a pilot in 2025 and statewide by 2027, the hotline will assist victims, refer cases to authorities with consent, and publish annual reports on hate crimes and cultural bias incidents.

Get our free mobile app

Creation of a hope card program (HB 1766)

HB 1766 will establish the Hope Card program for individuals individuals with valid protection orders—such as domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking orders—can request a Hope Card from the issuing court clerk at no charge for the initial card and one duplicate. The Hope Card will provide scannable electronic cards with key protection order details, including names, descriptions, and case history.

On July 1, 2025, individuals with valid protection orders can request a Hope Card and one duplicate for free, serving as an official legal record of the order.

Requiring AEDs ( Automated External Defibrillators) to be available during work on high voltage lines and equipment (HB 1542)

HB 1542 will require employers working near high-voltage lines to provide and maintain Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) with two or more employees at job sites. Employers must conduct annual AED inspections and train at least two employees per site in AED use, ensuring training is updated every two years for proficiency.

Improving access to Department of Licensing-issued documents (SB 5800)

SB 5800 expands access to Department of Licensing documents by allowing responsible adults to sign for minor driver’s license applications. This new law will also remove referral requirements for public assistance recipients. SB 5800 will include WIC participants in at-cost ID eligibility. It also tasks the Department of Licensing with studying reduced-fee ID cards by December 2025.

State identification cards for persons in state custody or care (HB 2099)

The new legislation (HB 2099) will require the Department of Corrections DOC and the Department of Social and Health Services to provide consenting individuals with valid ID cards or driver’s licenses before release from custody or care. The agencies will cover fees, photos, and signatures, with options to avoid mug shots. This new law will apply to incarcerated individuals, state hospital patients, and mental health facility residents.

Changes to local voters' pamphlets (HB 1272)

HB 1272 will update rules for local voters' pamphlets, requiring argument writers to reside within the voter's jurisdiction. If appointments are completed on time, the county auditor appoints writers and will take note of missing statements. Multi-county districts must ensure consistent pamphlet content. The fine for misleading pamphlets increases to $5 per copy or $10,000 - whatever is the more significant amount.

Increasing access to HIV post-exposure prophylaxis drugs or therapies (SB 6127)

SB 6127 will require hospitals to follow CDC guidelines for dispensing a 28-day supply of HIV post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) with informed consent. Starting in 2025, health plans must cover at least one CDC-recommended PEP regimen without cost-sharing or prior authorization and reimburse hospitals for take-home PEP medications from emergency departments.

Expanding assistance for individuals who are eligible for temporary assistance (HB 2415)

HB 2415 will increase Diversion Cash Assistance (DCA) from $1,500 to $2,000 per family every 12 months. The program provides emergency financial support for eligible low-income families, covering expenses such as housing, childcare, transportation, food, medical costs, and employment needs as an alternative to Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Banning the sale of cosmetics tested on animals (HB 1097)

Starting January 1, 2025, Washington will ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals, with exceptions for required regulatory testing or non-cosmetic purposes. Products tested before 2025 can still be sold if no new testing occurs. Violators face fines of up to $5,000, and stricter local regulations are prohibited.

5 Best Towns to Find Snow in Washington State Looking for snow on Christmas, these five towns might fit the bill in Washington State Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals