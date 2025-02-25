New June Holiday for Washington Students Could Happen in 2026
A new holiday could be added to Washington school districts next year. More schools across the US are recognizing a few new holidays. A proposed holiday would happen before the end of this school year for Washington school districts in June 2026.
It is called Eid ul-Adha.
Several states, including Texas, Florida, New York, and California, have districts that recognize Eid as a holiday.
What is the Eid ul-Adha holiday?
In some Asian cultures, it is sometimes called the Feast of Sacrifice. New York State schools honor it and give kids the day off this year.
When is Eid ul-Adha in 2025?
In 2025, Eid ul-Adha will begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, 2025, and end on the following Tuesday night.
This year in New York, most school districts (not all) get these 3 days off:
- Diwali (November 1)
- January 29, Asian Lunar New Year
- June 6, Eid al-Adh (mid-June)
How are the Eid holiday bills doing in our Washington Legislature?
Two Muslim lawmakers are lobbying support in both the State House and Senate. Washington state Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, from Tacoma, is sponsoring Senate Bill 5106, and House Representative Osman Salahuddin, from Redmond, is sponsoring House Bill 1432. Both bills would add two days to recognize Eid to the state’s list of unpaid holidays.
Last year, the Washington State Legislature recognized the Lunar New Year (celebrated this year on January 29th) as an unpaid holiday.
When Is Eid?
The two Muslim observances vary according to the lunar calendar - much like Easter.
DateAndTime.com provides the graphic for the Eid celebrations below:
|Year
|Weekday
|Date
|Name
|Holiday Type
|2020
|Fri
|Jul 31
|Eid al-Adha
|Muslim
|2021
|Tue
|Jul 20
|Eid al-Adha
|Muslim
|2022
|Sat
|Jul 9
|Eid al-Adha
|Muslim
|2023
|Wed
|Jun 28
|Eid al-Adha
|Muslim
|2024
|Mon
|Jun 17
|Eid al-Adha
|Muslim
|2025
|Sat
|Jun 7
|Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)
|Muslim
|2026
|Wed
|May 27
|Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)
|Muslim
|2027
|Mon
|May 17
|Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)
|Muslim
|2028
|Fri
|May 5
|Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)
|Muslim
|2029
|Tue
|Apr 24
|Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)
|Muslim
|2030
|Sun
|Apr 14
|Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date)
|Muslim
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker