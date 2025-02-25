New June Holiday for Washington Students Could Happen in 2026

A new holiday could be added to Washington school districts next year. More schools across the US are recognizing a few new holidays. A proposed holiday would happen before the end of this school year for Washington school districts in June 2026.

It is called Eid ul-Adha.

Several states, including Texas, Florida, New York, and California, have districts that recognize Eid as a holiday.

What is the Eid ul-Adha holiday?

In some Asian cultures, it is sometimes called the Feast of Sacrifice. New York State schools honor it and give kids the day off this year.

When is Eid ul-Adha in 2025?

In 2025, Eid ul-Adha will begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, 2025, and end on the following Tuesday night.

This year in New York, most school districts (not all) get these 3 days off:

Diwali (November 1)

January 29, Asian Lunar New Year

June 6, Eid al-Adh (mid-June)

How are the Eid holiday bills doing in our Washington Legislature?

Two Muslim lawmakers are lobbying support in both the State House and Senate. Washington state Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, from Tacoma, is sponsoring Senate Bill 5106, and House Representative Osman Salahuddin, from Redmond, is sponsoring House Bill 1432. Both bills would add two days to recognize Eid to the state’s list of unpaid holidays.

Last year, the Washington State Legislature recognized the Lunar New Year (celebrated this year on January 29th) as an unpaid holiday.

Get our free mobile app

When Is Eid?

The two Muslim observances vary according to the lunar calendar - much like Easter.

DateAndTime.com provides the graphic for the Eid celebrations below:

Year Weekday Date Name Holiday Type 2020 Fri Jul 31 Eid al-Adha Muslim 2021 Tue Jul 20 Eid al-Adha Muslim 2022 Sat Jul 9 Eid al-Adha Muslim 2023 Wed Jun 28 Eid al-Adha Muslim 2024 Mon Jun 17 Eid al-Adha Muslim 2025 Sat Jun 7 Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date) Muslim 2026 Wed May 27 Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date) Muslim 2027 Mon May 17 Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date) Muslim 2028 Fri May 5 Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date) Muslim 2029 Tue Apr 24 Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date) Muslim 2030 Sun Apr 14 Eid al-Adha (Tentative Date) Muslim

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll