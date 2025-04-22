Ten Places in Washington You Need to See in Your Lifetime

Hours of watching Television have been replaced by hours of doomscrolling YouTube shorts, Instagram, or Facebook Reels. How about TikTok videos? How can we find time to focus on household tasks?

Just today, I saw a 20-second Instagram Reel featuring “10 bucket list places” to visit in Washington.

At first glance, the list seems heavy on checking out the state’s beautiful waterfalls.

Here are the ten Washington places you gotta see in your lifetime

Rialto Beach

If the idea of rocky beaches, giant drift logs, and views of beautiful “seastack “offshore islands sounds appealing, then reserve a camping spot. Make time to see this beautiful Pacific vacation spot.

Snoqualmie Falls

Did you know that it's more than twice as high as Niagara Falls?!

I’ve been here and even spent a night at the Snoqualmie Falls Salish Lodge & Spa, and I would like to return to bring my family to see these beautiful falls—the second most visited natural landmark in Washington, after Mount Rainier.

Sol Duc Falls

The 40 to 60-foot falls are known as the most beautiful falls in the Olympic National Park. About an hour's drive from Port Angeles, be prepared to pay $25 to enter the park with your car. The hike is 1.6 miles round trip with 200 feet of vertical climbing that includes some stairs at the beginning and end of your journey to the falls. The excursion is perfect for families.

Panther Creek Falls

Some say it's the most impressive and complex waterfalls in and around the Gorge. The hike is slightly less than a mile round trip, with only 200 feet of elevation gain. No permits are required. With the out-and-back to Panther Creek Falls so short, you’ll want to consider also taking in Falls Creek Falls and the Whistle Punk Interpretive Loop.

Quinault Rainforest

I preferred the Quinault Rainforest to the Hoh Rainforest. It was just as beautiful, and a LOT less crowded. -TripAdvisor review

In addition to the two campgrounds in the Quinault Valley, the area offers a variety of other camping and lodging options.

Tree of Life

The Sitka Spruce tree has exposed roots, hovers over a gaping space between two cliffs, and clings to the earth between the two sides of the cliffs by its stubborn roots. If you’re a Twilight Fan, you could find accommodations in nearby Forks to take in the tree and the epic vampire town.

Rome Film Festival 2008: 'Twilight' - Premiere Getty Images loading...

Forks

My dad spent his high school days here. Back then, before the Spotted Owl, Forks was a rugged logging town. Now, as mentioned above, it's all about Bella and Team Jacob or Team Edward. If you lived and breathed the epic Twilight Films, consider taking the Forks Twilight Tours.

Lake Crescent

Located near Port Angeles, Lake Crescent is a glacially formed lake. It is famous for its crystal-clear waters and largely undeveloped shoreline. If you love to fish, there are two kinds of fish: Beadslee and Crescenti trout, not found anywhere else on the planet.

Treehouse Point

Book one of seven treehouses nestled in the old-growth forest of Snoqualmie Valley. Stay for a night or a weekend, and gain the bragging rights of staying in a treehouse. Your former 8-year-old self would be mind-blown.

Marymere Falls

Marymere Falls’ one-mile round-trip hike is one of the most popular family-friendly hikes on the Olympic Peninsula. Located not far from Lake Crescent Lodge, the unique old-growth, moss-laden forest surrounding Lake Crescent will transport you to a seemingly different world.

Six of the Best Places in Washington State To Live in Van by the River Check out these six places in the Evergreen State that'll cater to the van life Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals