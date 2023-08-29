Moxie Rose, Radar Dames, Burlesque, and Beauty in Wenatchee WA

This Troup is one of the coolest group of people I've ever gotten to see the "come up" of in the Wenatchee Valley.

Skylar Hansford, otherwise known as Moxie Rose, and her business partner Ron Evans hosted their first Burlesque show at the (now closed) RadarStation in Wenatchee on May 26th, 2018. The Troup of performers came together in January 2018.

To date, all of the shows the Radar Dames have put on, have been sold out!

I got to speak with Moxie Rose (Skylar) about the Radar Dames and their upcoming events!

Who are all the Performers within the Radar Dames?

Moxie: *Ron Evans, *Moxie Rose, *TNT, *Gypsy Moon, *Kitty Katastrophe Poppy Booblé, Miss Muffinstuffer, BeBe Doblevei, Justin Socks, Mr. Pip/Melba, Jean Rockabilly McGregor

* = Member since the beginning

How did The Radar Dames come together?

Moxie: Dames formed because Ron was wanting to put on a burlesque show. We had already formed. We formed because we were going to put on that one show and then it ended up blossoming into an ongoing group!

The Name, Radar Dames, pays homage to the now closed RadarStation.

How Did you come up with your name, "Moxie Rose?"

Moxie: I have always loved roses, and Moxie means brave.

The Radar Dames have an upcoming Halloween show!

The Halloween Legends and Origins Show

Friday October 27th, 2023

Riverside Playhouse

Future events include, a New Years Show and they will be holding Auditions for future Radar Dames.

The photo above was taken right after their very first performance!

Are there any lasting words that you'd like to leave your fans, followers, audience?

"Every body is a Burlesque Body. Burlesque should be celebrated and accepted in the Community, because it’s reflective of all things good in the community- the beauty, the celebration of diversity, the celebration of being comfortable in your own skin. You see yourself in the performers." -Moxie Rose

