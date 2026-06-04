Serving in the United States Armed Forces is a major commitment, and choosing where to live after leaving the military is one of the biggest decisions a military family faces. To help with this transition, WalletHub recently studied all 50 states and the District of Columbia to find the best and worst places for military retirees.

How States Were Ranked

The rankings looked at three main areas: economic environment, quality of life, and access to healthcare. The study considered factors like the number of veteran-owned businesses, state tax rules for military pensions, VA hospital quality, and job training programs.

The Best and Worst States for Veterans

The study found that Florida is the best state for military retirees, thanks to its tax benefits for veterans and strong community support. South Carolina and Virginia were also in the top three, both offering good economic opportunities and strong support for military families.

On the other hand, Oregon was ranked the hardest state for military retirees due to its high cost of living and limited economic benefits for veterans.

The Pros and Cons of Retiring in Washington

For people living in Washington State, the results are mixed. Washington has beautiful scenery, a strong economy, and active veteran communities from Puget Sound to North Central Washington. However, the high cost of living and tough housing market can make it harder for retirees. Still, the state invests heavily in veterans' healthcare and job resources, so it’s a great place for those who value quality of life over lower costs.

In the end, the study shows there is no single best answer for life after the military. Whether someone moves to a sunny state or stays in the Pacific Northwest, planning for local economic conditions is important for a successful next chapter.

Look at These 21 Cool Perks for Washington State Veterans These discounts are provided as a benefit for military service folks by the following businesses in collaboration with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. VA News has many other helpful resources , too. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby