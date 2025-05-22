Memorial Day Camping Essentials You Won’t Want To Forget
We Americans love camping on Memorial Day weekend.
Why?
* It marks the unofficial start of summer
* Who doesn't like a three-day weekend for outdoor adventures?
* Families and friends bonding over campfires
* Outdoors, enjoying nature. Washington has the best places to camp!
* Escaping daily routines.
National parks, Washington state parks, and various county campgrounds see a high demand as Washington campers celebrate the warm weather, show their love for America, and the chance to create lasting memories.
Here's a comprehensive Memorial Day Weekend Camping Checklist to make sure you're ready for a smooth, safe, and fun adventure in the great outdoors:
C️amping Essentials
- Tent (with stakes, guylines, and rainfly)
- Ground tarp or footprint
- Sleeping bags
- Sleeping pads or air mattresses
- Pillows or camp pillows
- Camping chairs
- Camp table (if not provided at the site)
- Headlamps or flashlights (with extra batteries)
- Lantern (battery or propane)
Stuff for Your Camp Kitchen
- Portable stove or grill (plus fuel/propane)
- Lighter & waterproof matches
- Cookware (pots, pans, skillets)
- Cooking utensils (spatula, tongs, ladle)
- Eating utensils (forks, knives, spoons)
- Plates, bowls, and cups/mugs
- Cutting board
- Cooler with ice packs
- Food (prep ahead for easy meals)
- Snacks (trail mix, granola bars, fruit)
- Condiments & seasonings
- Aluminum foil
- Paper towels or reusable cloths
- Biodegradable soap
- Sponge/scrubber & dish bin
- Trash bags & zip-top bags
What Clothing & Personal Gear You Should Pack
- Weather-appropriate clothing (layers!)
- Rain jacket or poncho
- Swimsuit & towel (if near water)
- Hiking boots or trail shoes
- Extra socks and underwear
- Hat & sunglasses
- Sleepwear
- Flip-flops or camp shoes
Don't forget the Hygiene & Health stuff
- Toiletries (toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant)
- Toilet paper (just in case)
- Towel & washcloth
- First-aid kit
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Medications
- Lip balm with SPF
- Hand sanitizer
- Wet wipes
- Permanent Retainer (if you've worn braces. If you know, you know)
Fun & Extras Items
- Camp games (cards, frisbee, cornhole)
- Books or an e-reader
- Bluetooth speaker (respectful volume)
- Binoculars or a telescope
- Camera or phone for photos
- Fishing gear (if applicable)
- Star chart or app for stargazing
- American flag or decorations (for Memorial Day vibe)
Navigation & Safety Items
- Maps or guidebooks
- Compass or GPS
- Park pass or camping permit
- Emergency whistle
- Multipurpose knife or multitool
- Duct tape or repair kit
- Portable phone charger or power bank
️ Pre-Trip Tasks
- Reserve your campsite
- Check campfire restrictions
- Check the weather forecast
- Share your trip plans with someone
- Prep and pack food
- Load gear into your vehicle the night before (This is huge!)
