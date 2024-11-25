See Where Leavenworth Lands in the Latest X-Mas Town Ranking
We’re on the doorstep of another festive Thanksgiving week.
I love this time of year. A local radio station is playing holiday songs down the hall. Have you made travel plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas? In all corners of America, you’ll find magical Christmas towns.
If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you're lucky to have one of America's top Christmas towns in North Central Washington.
Leavenworth, WA. A classic Christmas town
This quaint Bavarian town is tucked nicely underneath the eastern slope of the Cascade Mountains. Last year, Town + Leisure, another national publication, barely had Leavenworth in the Top 20 of American Christmas towns.
Another National website published a list of Christmas Towns.
'House Beautiful,' a home decorating publication, released its list of the '30 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.A. Use it as a bucket list trip for a "future magical winter getaway."
The word ‘magical’ in the title alone should have quickly vaulted Leavenworth into the top 5. Interestingly, the Big Apple - New York City was on the list, just behind Leavenworth.
Here are House Beautiful’s Top 30 Christmas Towns
30 - Frankenmuth, Michigan
Home to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store
29 - Santa Claus, Indiana
It’s no wonder why this Indiana town has the year-round Christmas spirit.
28 - Branson, Missouri
Known as the Christmas Tree Town
27 - Boothbay, Maine
They host an annual boat parade in front of New England’s largest light display.
26 - Helen, Georgia
The East Coast’s Bavarian Village.
25 - Natchitoches, Louisiana
This Creole village begins its festive Christmas prep in early Summer.
24 - Woodstock, Vermont
Home to the famous and festive Woodstock Wassail Weekend.
23 - Durango, Colorado
The heart of American mountain biking & the famous Polar Express.
22 - St. Augustine, Florida
Reserve your Christmas without the cold in America’s oldest city!
21 - North Pole, Alaska
The next-door neighbors to Fairbanks keep the Christmas spirit year-round.
20 - Williamsburg, Virginia
Carrying the Revolutionary War tradition, each home in Williamsburg lights one candle.
19 - Asheville, North Carolina
“A million lights” brighten the historic Biltmore & this artsy mountain town.
18 - Big Spring, Texas
“The Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas”
17 - Stockbridge, Massachusetts
Home of the famous Norman Rockwell's painting Main Street at Christmas.
16 - New York, New York
It’s hard to beat the Big Apple's holiday spirit.
15 - Leavenworth, WA
“This Bavarian-style village is charming any time of year!”
14 - Clifton, Ohio
Located near Dayton - Come for the famous Clifton Mill with Santa working in his shop!
13 - Bernville, Pennsylvania
The Koziar's Christmas Village is an East Coast bucket list destination.
12 - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
Home to Dollywood’s famous Smokey Mountain Christmas destination.
11 - Jackson, Wyoming
The last of the Old West - in the shadow of the world-famous Jackson Hole ski resort.
10 - Solvang, California
Visit the Danish-inspired Solvang Village, which has a Hallmark movie feel.
9 - Mystic, Connecticut
Visit this fun New England Coastal town with a festive annual boat parade.
8 - Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Home to a historic postcard village featuring the Strawberry Banke Museum.
7 - Santa Fe, New Mexico
The Canyon Road Farolito Walk features thousands of luminaries made of paper bags, sand, and tea candles.
6 - Kennebunkport, Maine
So, does Santa Claus arrive by lobster boat? Book my ticket now.
5 - Saratoga Springs, New York
The Victorian-era town shuts down the streets for carolers, live music, and shopping.
4 - Middleburg, Virginia
Experience the most festive Christmas parades in the heart of Virginia Horse Country.
3 - Park City, Utah
This famous ski town has a Leavenworth feel in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains.
2 - Franklin, Tennessee
You'll feel as if you've time-traveled to the age of Charles Dickens.
1 - Greenville, South Carolina
Wander about for coffee and crepes in America’s most perfect Hallmark town.
Leavenworth, Washington - One Of The Best Christmas Towns
Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews
When Is It Too Early To Decorate For Christmas?
Gallery Credit: Russell Lewis