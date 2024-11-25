We’re on the doorstep of another festive Thanksgiving week.

I love this time of year. A local radio station is playing holiday songs down the hall. Have you made travel plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas? In all corners of America, you’ll find magical Christmas towns.

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you're lucky to have one of America's top Christmas towns in North Central Washington.

Leavenworth, WA. A classic Christmas town

This quaint Bavarian town is tucked nicely underneath the eastern slope of the Cascade Mountains. Last year, Town + Leisure, another national publication, barely had Leavenworth in the Top 20 of American Christmas towns.

Leavenworth, WA loading...

Another National website published a list of Christmas Towns.

'House Beautiful,' a home decorating publication, released its list of the '30 Best Christmas Towns in the U.S.A. Use it as a bucket list trip for a "future magical winter getaway."

The word ‘magical’ in the title alone should have quickly vaulted Leavenworth into the top 5. Interestingly, the Big Apple - New York City was on the list, just behind Leavenworth.

Downtown Leavenworth CREDIT: Kadiba Nodi (via Facebook) Downtown Leavenworth CREDIT: Kadiba Nodi (via Facebook) loading...

Here are House Beautiful’s Top 30 Christmas Towns

30 - Frankenmuth, Michigan

Home to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland, the world's largest Christmas store

29 - Santa Claus, Indiana

It’s no wonder why this Indiana town has the year-round Christmas spirit.

28 - Branson, Missouri

Known as the Christmas Tree Town

27 - Boothbay, Maine

They host an annual boat parade in front of New England’s largest light display.

26 - Helen, Georgia

The East Coast’s Bavarian Village.

Helen Georgia Chamber of Commerce via Facebook Helen Georgia Chamber of Commerce via Facebook loading...

25 - Natchitoches, Louisiana

This Creole village begins its festive Christmas prep in early Summer.

24 - Woodstock, Vermont

Home to the famous and festive Woodstock Wassail Weekend.

23 - Durango, Colorado

The heart of American mountain biking & the famous Polar Express.

22 - St. Augustine, Florida

Reserve your Christmas without the cold in America’s oldest city!

21 - North Pole, Alaska

The next-door neighbors to Fairbanks keep the Christmas spirit year-round.

North Pole Alaska via Facebook loading...

North Pole Alaska via Facebook

20 - Williamsburg, Virginia

Carrying the Revolutionary War tradition, each home in Williamsburg lights one candle.

19 - Asheville, North Carolina

“A million lights” brighten the historic Biltmore & this artsy mountain town.

18 - Big Spring, Texas

“The Lighted Poinsettia Capital of Texas”

17 - Stockbridge, Massachusetts

Home of the famous Norman Rockwell's painting Main Street at Christmas.

16 - New York, New York

It’s hard to beat the Big Apple's holiday spirit.

15 - Leavenworth, WA

“This Bavarian-style village is charming any time of year!”

Downtown Leavenworth CREDIT: (via Facebook) Downtown Leavenworth CREDIT: (via Facebook) loading...

14 - Clifton, Ohio

Located near Dayton - Come for the famous Clifton Mill with Santa working in his shop!

13 - Bernville, Pennsylvania

The Koziar's Christmas Village is an East Coast bucket list destination.

12 - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Home to Dollywood’s famous Smokey Mountain Christmas destination.

11 - Jackson, Wyoming

The last of the Old West - in the shadow of the world-famous Jackson Hole ski resort.

Jackson Wyoming via Jeff Hammett Facebook Jackson Wyoming via Jeff Hammett Facebook loading...

10 - Solvang, California

Visit the Danish-inspired Solvang Village, which has a Hallmark movie feel.

9 - Mystic, Connecticut

Visit this fun New England Coastal town with a festive annual boat parade.

8 - Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Home to a historic postcard village featuring the Strawberry Banke Museum.

7 - Santa Fe, New Mexico

The Canyon Road Farolito Walk features thousands of luminaries made of paper bags, sand, and tea candles.

6 - Kennebunkport, Maine

So, does Santa Claus arrive by lobster boat? Book my ticket now.

Kennebunkport, Maine Greg Burke Kennebunkport, Maine Greg Burke loading...

5 - Saratoga Springs, New York

The Victorian-era town shuts down the streets for carolers, live music, and shopping.

4 - Middleburg, Virginia

Experience the most festive Christmas parades in the heart of Virginia Horse Country.

3 - Park City, Utah

This famous ski town has a Leavenworth feel in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains.

2 - Franklin, Tennessee

You'll feel as if you've time-traveled to the age of Charles Dickens.

1 - Greenville, South Carolina

Wander about for coffee and crepes in America’s most perfect Hallmark town.

City of Greenville South Carolina Government via Facebook City of Greenville, South Carolina Government via Facebook loading...

Leavenworth, Washington - One Of The Best Christmas Towns Just a short flight from Boise or a 7-hour drive this trip is a bucket list must-do for those who love Christmas! Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews