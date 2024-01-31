Two PNW Tourist Attractions That No Longer Exist

The Pacific Northwest has great tourist attractions. Washington has the majestic Mount Rainier and Lake Chelan. Oregon brings in visitors who flock to Wallula Lake and Haystack Rock at Cannon Beach. Haystack Rock is managed by both the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service. Both do a tremendous job of keeping the wildlife habitat intact - despite the high number of visitors at low tide.

Two PNW Landmarks - Gone Forever

There are some well-known places - no longer with us. In recent years - Mother Nature and humans have combined to wreak havoc on landmarks, and natural wonders around the country.



Two places along the Oregon Coast, that used to attract many annual visitors - have now vanished or been destroyed by vandals.

“Duckbill Rock” Tillamook County, Oregon

Much of the Oregon coast is dressed up with ornate geological formations: Sea stacks, caves, and rugged cliffs. The Duckbill Rock was one of them.

Every summer, surfers and beachcombers flock to the beachfront preserve at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area. There the famous seven-foot “The Duckbill” - named for its distinctive shape - was destroyed by vandals in 2016.

Jump-Off Joe, Newport, Oregon

Jump-Off Joe was a glorious 100-foot sea stack - located at Newport’s Nye Beach on Oregon’s Central Coast. Oregon’s residents in the late 1800s - many of them arriving on the wagons of the Oregon Trail made trips to Newport to see Jump-Off Joe.

Its untimely fate was due to altering tides - due to the man-made jetties in the late 1800s. The Jetties altered the water flow of the tides - which drastically sped up the erosion and eventual collapse of Jump-Off Joe in 1916.

