Families in each state are raised to know and love certain food traditions. Okay, we’ll come out and say it.

There are some food rules that you and others in your state are familiar with, thanks to your parents and grandparents.

Happy family of four eating traditional Thanksgiving food by the table shironosov loading...

You were raised to love certain foods and prepare them a certain way.

It's a regional thing.

Longtime residents of each state are already familiar with the rules. My family (and my in-laws) swear by the Washington food rule. If you’re worried you’ll break some of these deep-rooted regional rules. No worries - the people at Ranker shed light on food rules for each state in America.

Here are some food rules examples from regions around the United States.

If you’re asked to bring clam chowder to neighbors in Massachusetts (or any of the New England states) - It's gotta be the white New England-style clam chowder.

A bowl of steaming hot New England Style clam chowder MSPhotographic loading...

Are you preparing some sweet corn for people from Iowa? It better have been purchased from a roadside stand. (just like our Washington Quincy Corn.)

Corn. Soft focus anna1311 loading...

I’ll never forget having hot dogs with my wife’s teacher friend from Chicago. She and other people from the Midwest will loudly protest if you put ketchup on your dog. Psst…just pass the mustard and enjoy.

Homemade Detroit Style Chili Dog with Mustard and Onion bhofack2 loading...

Here are the #1 Food Rules from up and down America’s West Coast

If you live in California (or have any friends over from the Golden State) don’t include lettuce in your burrito.

Homemade Chicken Fajitas with Vegetables and Tortillas bhofack2 loading...

In Idaho? - Don’t use a REAL potato in your ice cream potato. We know - the Idaho dessert classic looks like a baked potato - but it isn’t.

In Montana ? Make sure you get your Flathead Cherries from a street stand.

Don’t serve your Alaskan friend's pollack. They consider it "garbage fish." You’ll do great if you serve them some true cod.

Our Oregonian friends SWEAR by only using Tillamook Cheddar Cheese. Did you buy a different brand? Hide the wrapper.

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches with Tillamook Cheddar Cheese CREDIT Tillamook Creamery via Facebook loading...

How about the Washington food rule?

Never purchase your salmon out of season. And make sure it's wild-caught.

When the Copper River Salmon hype hit Washington grocery stores in mid-May, we bought about a dozen full salmon filets, chopped them into serving sizes, vacuum packed, and stored them in the freezer.

Copper RIver Salmon vacuum packed for the freezer CREDIT Lorna Labatos Sellman via Facebook loading...

There are other odd food rules - but those are the #1 big rules in every state. Go to Ranker’s page and look through all the rules for all 50 states.

