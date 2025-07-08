I think the year was 1998; it was the first time I ate a breakfast burrito.

My momentous occasion took place at a small, family-owned establishment near the Gonzaga campus in Spokane.

Many other privately owned, local establishments also serve tasty breakfast burritos.

EatThis.com sampled breakfast burritos from national fast-food chains and curated a list that we share with you.

The number one pick prompted the food critic to exclaim, "OMG!"

Here are the Top Five rated National Fast Food Breakfast Burritos

5 - Taco Bell

The tester was surprised that Taco Bell did not deliver a better Breakfast Burrito.

It is Taco Bell after all, right?

The Good: “I liked how the egg and sausage were mixed.” The Bad: “It could've used some veggies, salsa, beans (come on!), or other elements to help spice it up.” “The sausage tasted metallic,” and “The eggs were also a little rubbery.”

4 - Chick-fil-A

Found all over the Puget Sound area.

The Good: A nice crispness on the potatoes. The eggs were OK. The Bad: The lower half of the burrito is where the chicken and cheese were, with so many potatoes that it could've used more of the other fillings (or fewer potatoes) for better balance.

3 - McDonald's

The pork sausage had a sharp spice and tasted better than Taco Bell. Other positives:

'The cheese blended in well with the soft and fluffy eggs and adding the chiles and onions elevated it way above the options that didn't have any veggies.' -EatThis.com

2 - Del Taco

You’ll find Del Taco in Walla Walla, Tri-Cities, Vancouver, WA, the Olympia area (Lacey), and Federal Way.

With three breakfast burrito options: Bacon and egg, egg and cheese, and egg and carne asada.

They do a great job with the steak, and the eggs and other fillings are mixed in very well.

1 - Carl's Jr.

My co-worker, Uncle Dave, knows of this tasty, award-winning breakfast burrito. Of the three Breakfast Burrito options at Carl's Jr., pick the steak and egg.

Here’s how the EatThis.com food critic reacted.

'After my first bite, I said, "Oh my God!" out loud. That was a first and only for me during this taste test...I would order this again!' -EatThis.com

Top Breakfast Burrito Ingredients

