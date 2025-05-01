Washington Has 2 Among the 7 Best Lakes in America

There isn’t anything like playing or relaxing on a warm, sunny day in or beside a lake. The editors of Lonely Planet came up with the top lakes to visit and vacation in America.

Two in Washington were listed and both beat out some iconic fun lakes, including: Alabama’s Lake Martin, Table Rock Lake in Missouri and Arkansas, Lake Powell in Arizona and Nevada, and Grand Lake in Colorado. That is an impressive list of fun American lakes, and two Washington lakes finished higher up on the list.

Only a handful of summertime lake vacation spots beat out our two local lakes, which include the following.

Ranked 1st in America: Bear Lake, Utah

Bear Lake Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license. Bear Lake Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license. loading...

Bear Lake is situated on the border between the states of Utah and Idaho. The warm, inviting lake’s limestone gives the water a tropical feel of the Caribbean.

‘Bear Lake is a recreational joy, with folks coming from far and wide to boat, sail, fish, ski, and lounge on its alternately sandy and rocky beaches. Due to the area’s unique climate, Bear Lake is also well known for its abundance of delicious raspberries; don't miss the shakes and smoothies for sale in the businesses around its shores.’ -The Lonely Planet.

Ranked 2nd in America: Lake Champlain, Vermont, and New York

Lake Champlain Credit; Nagaraju.ramanna via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. Lake Champlain Credit; Nagaraju.ramanna via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license. loading...

New England's largest lake is a favorite destination for summertime boaters and scuba divers, who can explore the historic shipwrecks on the lake bottom. Nicknamed by locals as the “Sixth Great Lake,” it sits near the fun microbreweries and restaurants in Burlington, Vermont.

‘Lean into lake life by staying on one of Champlain's many islands. In summer, the population on pastoral escapes like Isle La Motte and South Hero nearly doubles as vacationers arrive to camp, paddle, and fish around waterfront parks. Anglers beware: you might spot a six-foot-long sturgeon roaming in the deep…’ -The Lonely Planet.

Ranked 3rd in America: Lake George, New York

Lake George via Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Lake George via Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 loading...

Like Washington’s Lake Chelan, this lake has a large and festive summertime crowd. Located in the Adirondacks region of New York, it is a four-hour drive north of New York City.

‘Lean into this small-town life by booking passage on a steamboat for a quick tour around the lake, then pop into Nina’s Sweet Shoppe for a scoop of Maple Walnut, Oregon Blackberry Cheesecake or Chocolate Peanut Butter ice cream…boats cruise across the lakes with squealing participants tugged behind or soaring a few feet above the water. Lakeside restaurants buzz with conversation.’ -The Lonely Planet

Ranked 4th in America: Cayuga Lake, New York

Andre Carrotflower via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 Andre Carrotflower

via Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 loading...

A second lake from Upstate New York’s Finger Lakes region makes this list.

The Finger Lakes are like New York's answer to Napa. More than 100 vineyards blanket the region, and on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, you can taste what these vineyards do best: riesling, pinot gris, and cabernet franc. If you need a designated driver, consider a Water to Wine boat tour, which shuttles small groups to Cayuga's lakeside vintners. -Lonely Planet

Ranked 5th in America: Lake Michigan

Lake Michigan Wine Trail via miwinetrail.com Lake Michigan Wine Trail via miwinetrail.com loading...

Bring your friends and family to enjoy fishing, swimming, sailing, and surfing. Two dozen lighthouses would make great pictures for the photographer in your group.

The massive body of freshwater creates a mesoclimate in the southwest corner of the state, ideal for wine production; follow the Lake Michigan Shore Wine Trail to experience it firsthand. And up and down the coast, towns from New Buffalo to Harbor Springs offer eclectic shopping, sophisticated dining, and, best of all, glorious, technicolor sunset skies over the lake. -Lonely Planet

Ranked 6th in America: Lake Chelan, Washington

Lake Chelan LakeChelan.com loading...

As a local, I am partial and consider this the top lake in North America. People from all over Washington, America, and the rest of the planet know the magic of Lake Chelan. Just last year, I met a couple from Switzerland who were amazed at the views of snow-capped mountains and warm sparkling water. Lake Chelan is the third-deepest freshwater lake in the United States because of not one, but two glaciers that head butted against and dug deep in their epic war of supreamacy. Tens of thousands of Seattle area residents endure three, four, or five-hour-plus trips in heavy traffic with RVs and boats across the Cascade Mountains to access Lake Chelan parks, remote wilderness, and popular wineries.

Wine aficionados can visit one of the 30 vintners along Lake Chelan’s shores and see why the glacial soils produce exquisite wines. For a quieter experience, catch a boat “up lake” to the tiny community of Stehekin, nestled at the head of Lake Chelan. It's also a jumping-off point for backcountry adventures between June and early October, like trail rides, hikes, and history tours of the Stehekin valley area. Stay overnight at a quaint cabin rental or one of two multi-guest lodges near town. -Lonely Planet

Ranked 7th in America: Lake Washington, Washington

Lake Washington Russavia via Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic loading...

As a Washingtonian, I’m surprised Lake Diablo or Ross Lake didn’t make the top seven.

But, I get it. Vacationing in a warm lake, with all the fun activities in Bellevue or Seattle, can provide your family with the perfect combination of water fun and city excitement.

Grab your friends and take a boat out, balance atop a paddle board while enjoying the view, or take a dip closer to shore. There are numerous public beaches surrounding the lake. Madison Beach is a local favorite, offering grassy hills to spread out and savor the sun, a sandy shoreline, and diving boards. On clear days, you can even see a perfect view of the towering Mount Rainier in the distance. -Lonely Planet

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker