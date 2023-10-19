NCW Winery Wins Most Valuable Producer Award

Late this summer, the Jones of Washington Winery won the 2023 MVP Award from the Washington State Wine Awards. Executive director Christopher Chan presented this important mark of quality at Jones of Washington’s Quincy Market tasting room.

The “Most Valuable Producer” award is given to a Washington state winery that presents the best -

‘overall quality, consistent and expressive varietal character, and general affordability’ -Christopher Chan (Washington State Wine Awards)

With recent well-deserved accolades going to the Walla Walla region, it's great to see a North Central Washington wine producer win this prestigious award.

Jones of Washington began with a vision from its founder Jack Jones.

His vision of quality wines began in the late 1990s. The Quincy resident started his first vineyard in 1997 in the now-prestigious Wahluke Slope.

Gradual weather and climate shift in recent decades - have made the Wahluke Slope a world-class grape-growing region.

The key to growing quality grapes is consistently dry & warm weather.

The Wahluke Slope delivers just that.

It sits between the western boundary of the Columbia River, and down to the Hanford Site boundary. The sweet spot of vineyards extends down to the Wahluke Slope Wildlife Refuge and along the Saddle Mountains. Jones of Washington has benefitted from the Wahluke Slope and their vineyards in Quincy’s Ancient Lakes - that you can spot when driving along White Trail Road.

Victor Palencia joined Jones of Washington in 2008 and has led the wine production of this award-winning winery.

Experience the two Jones tasting rooms:

Quincy Public Market, 1004 F Street SW in Quincy

Wenatchee Pybus Public Market, located at 3 N. Worthen Street.

Website: jonesofwashington.com

