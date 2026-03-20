IRS Alert: Your Refund Is Under Attack! Watch For These 12 Scams
With tax season underway in the Wenatchee Valley and across Washington, and the April 15 deadline approaching, the IRS is warning residents to watch out for a range of tax scams. The agency has just released its 2026 "Dirty Dozen" list, highlighting 12 common and evolving scams that target taxpayers’ money, identities, and personal information.
The Dirty Dozen
At the top of the list: IRS impersonation through email and text
This is also known as phishing and smishing. Scammers send urgent messages that appear to be official IRS notices, sometimes threatening penalties or using fake QR codes that redirect to fraudulent websites. These messages try to trick people into giving up Social Security numbers, bank information, or downloading harmful software. The IRS reminds everyone that it never contacts people this way; real communication always starts with a letter in the mail.
The second major scam involves AI-powered phone calls.
These robocalls use voice cloning and fake caller IDs to create a sense of urgency, demanding immediate payment or threatening arrest. The real IRS will never call to demand instant payment or ask for payment by gift card, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency.
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The third scam is fake charities.
This scam takes advantage of disasters or tragedies to solicit donations through fake websites or emails, collecting credit card details and personal information without offering a legitimate tax deduction.
The rest of the Dirty Dozen includes
Misleading tax tips and viral social media advice (which led to over 600 reported impersonators last year)
Identity theft targeting IRS online accounts
False claims for self-employment credits or undistributed capital gains
Unqualified "ghost" tax preparers
Inflated non-cash donations
Fake withholding information
Spear-phishing attacks on tax professionals
And finally, high-fee "Offer in Compromise" schemes that promise unrealistic debt relief.
For people in Washington working in agriculture, tech, or running small businesses, these scams can be especially damaging during tax season. To protect yourself, always check information directly on IRS.gov, avoid clicking on links from unknown sources, report suspicious messages to phishing@irs.gov, hang up on threatening calls, and consider getting an Identity Protection PIN for extra security. Staying alert can help keep your refund and your peace of mind safe this year.
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