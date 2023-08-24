How Early is Too Early for Fall Stuff in Washington State?
Before you start yelling and saying "Summer isn't over YET!" I know, highly aware, but the little chill I got this morning made me think of fall, and well so did Starbucks because they have brought back their Pumpkin Spice stuff.
First Official Day of Fall in WA: Saturday, Sept. 23rd, 2023
So how early is too early?! That's up to you. But there will be clues that it's upon us.
20 Washington State Signs It's Fall Time:
1. Pumpkin Spice - Because, Starbucks
2. Pumpkin Patches - Sticking with the Pumpkin theme here.
3. Football Season - High School or NFL, may your team be forever in your favor!
4. Back to School - Summer seems so short to a teacher I bet...
5. Sweater Weather - No other cothing season is my favorite than Sweater Weather Baby!
6. Fall Boots - Because they are cute and it's finally not too hot to wear!
7. Fall Family Photo Sessions - Gotta update the grandparents
8. Wedding Season Wraps Up - Unless you have a dreamy winter wedding!
9. Apple Pie - Actual pie or even Apple Pie Moonshine, I don't judge!
10. Crockpot Meals - Old or new recipes, send them my way please!
11. Fall Candle Smells - I'm more of a spiced cinnamon smell lover, but if you like the more pumpkin smells, just be prepared for me to be hungry for pie.
12. Fall Decor - What's better than the fall decor to go with our fall candles?! I'll wait.
13. Leaves changing colors - So so pretty!
14. Heaters turn on - Do you ever smell that "heater smell"?
15. Winterizing Outdoor Items - Because we will use them next year of course!
16. Fall Sunset - You thought Washington's Summer Sunsets were a dream? Wait for fall!
17. Corn Mazes - Let's get lost together.
18. Apple Cider - You really think I'd forget apple cider?! Heck no, it's my favorite!
19. Raking Leaves - All fun at first, but then they just keep coming!!!!
20. Potpourri for the Stove - I can't even lie, I totally looked up how to spell "Potpourri."
Now we've covered just about everything right? Either way, we definitely know the "essentials."
