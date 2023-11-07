How did WA State’s Columbia River get its name?

Most names in WA state are of Native origin. Like Okanogan, Nisqually, so on. So how did the Columbia River get its name? Was it of Native origin? After Christopher Columbus? The answer might surprise you!

How big is the Columbia River?

You may be taken back by just how big this river is! In total, is spans 1,243 miles. The drainage basin covers about 259,000 square miles. Making it about the size of France. -Source

Does that mean the Columbia River is the biggest river?

No, but it is the 4th largest! By volume in North America. -Source

A food supply source for all walks of wildlife, a recreation trap for people all around. I have no idea in fact what it's like to NOT live directly next to the Columbia River. Water sports, Water fun and wildlife. The Columbia River is definitely one river to experience.

How many Tributaries does the Columbia River have?

"The river’s main stem gathers water from ten principal tributaries that drain 259,000 square miles in seven U.S. states and one Canadian province." Source

Ok, ok, I know I still need to answer how the Columbia River even got its name.

How Did the Columbia River get its name??

Captain Robert Grey, whom Grey Harbor County was named after, actually discovered the mouth of the Columbia River back in the year 1792. His ship at the time was called, "Columbia." The Columbia River was named after a ship! Now we know :) Source

The Columbia River, beautiful, vast and a supplier to many. Some even say it's one of the 7 wonders.

