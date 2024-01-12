What is the record coldest temperature in your hometown?

This is a list of the lowest temperatures ever recorded in towns and cities across Washington, from 1914–2024 based on data from the NOAA. If you see any other numbers, from other websites - it is not the official extreme temperature of the National Weather Service.

Bellingham: On January 20th, 1937 it got down to - 4 F.

Bremerton: On December 21st, 1990 it was 7 above.

Ellensburg: On December 12th, 1919 it got down to -31 F.

Ephrata: On February 1st, 1950 it reached -24 F.

Everett: On January 18th, 1050 it got down to 1 above.

Leavenworth: On December 30th, 1968 it reached a low of -36 F.

Mazama: On December 30th, 1968 it got down to -48 F (Tied with Winthrop for coldest Washington temperature on record)

Chicago's Deep Freeze Continues With Single Digit Temperatures Commuters brave sub-zero temperatures as they make their way to work (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) loading...

Moses Lake: On February 1st, 1050 it reached -24 F.

Olympia: On January 1st, 1979 they recorded a low of -8 F.

Pullman: On December 30th, 1968 it reached -32 F.

Renton: On January 18th, 1950 the low was -10 F.

Richland: On December 13th, 1919 it was - 29 F.

Seattle: On January 31st, 1950 it reached 0 F.

Spokane: On December 30th, 1968 they recorded a low of -25 F.



Waterville: On December 30th, 1968 it was -36 F.

Wenatchee: On December 29th, 1968 it got down to -21 F (-21 was the reading at Panborn airport…it got down to -19 at the Wenatchee water treatment plant.)

Winthrop: On December 30th, 1968 it reached -48 F.(Tied with Mazama for coldest Washington temperature on record)

Yakima: On January 9th, 1909: They recorded a low of -28 F.

INFO: National Weather Service

BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America The list below is from Niche . They put together their list of the coldest cities in the county by looking at which ones had "the coldest average low temperatures during the winter months." Keep scrolling to see the 15 coldest cities in the United States. Gallery Credit: Dunken