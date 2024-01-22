Did you know you can stay at WA State’s Oldest Hotel!?

How cool of a story would this be to tell the family!

"Oh Ya! We stayed at Washington States oldest hotel!"

followed by,

"Was it haunted?! What was it like?!"

The Tokeland Hotel is the Oldest Hotel in Washington State

Located in Tokeland WA.

Here's a bit of the history...

"In 1858 George and Charlotte Brown settled among the Shoalwater Tribe led by Chief Toke. The Browns homesteaded 1400 acres, raised crops, kept livestock and traded with the Native Americans. Later, the Browns’ daughter, Elizabeth, and her husband, William Kindred, built the current structure as a home and haven for travelers. With their daughters, Maud and Elizabeth, they purchased additional land, developed a golf course, dairy, oyster farm and post office. Today, the Tokeland Hotel is rekindling the Kindreds’ tradition of warm hospitality, diverse art and entertainment, fine dining, and restful lodging. We invite you to share this heritage and tradition." - Source

There's even a restaurant attached!

The Wandering Goose Restaurant

Their menu does change regularly to fit with the freshest ingredients to serve.

I'm in awe of the rooms! One guest was quoted to say, "I can die anytime now, I've been in heaven here!

The Tokeland Hotel has been added to the Nation Register of Historic Places. The honor was given in the year 1978!

Still looking for wedding venues? Still on the hunt for the perfect Washington Vacation? I'd say look no further than the Tokeland Hotel!

Full of beauty, stories, amazing food and a great time to slow down for a bit and take in the feeling of being in Washington States oldest hotels!

Tokeland Hotel

