I’ve been to several bars all around Washington. I’ve found them to be great places to visit before or after a sporting event. Are friends coming in from out of town? There's nothing better than hopping over to a great local bar.

Why is it called a bar?

The term originated in prerevolutionary America, when these places were typically known as taverns and public houses. During this era, usually only one employee worked at the tavern. If they had to leave to tend to their horse or restock the alcohol, they would protect the alcohol from the customers by lowering iron bars.

Here are the two highest-rated bars East of the Cascades (according to TripAdvisor).

#2 - ZOLA

Zola in Spokane, WA CREDIT Zola loading...

22 W Main Ave, Spokane

Not long ago, Zola was on the verge of shutting down.

Six residents banded together to pool their money and save this Spokane favorite, which is now in its 16th year of serving customers!

I was kinda down this evening, but the manager was SO friendly...It was not empty, she acted like we were expected guests to her home. The hostess took us to different tables, to give us a choice of where to sit which just floored me... - Tigern0x from Maryland

#1 - The Brick Saloon

The Brick Saloon in Roslyn, WA CREDIT The Brick Saloon loading...

100 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Roslyn

The brick saloon is famous for being the setting of the TV series "Northern Exposure." It is also a favorite place to hang out during the spooky Halloween season. A piano in the Brick Saloon's back room once played - with no one around. An urban legend going around Roslyn says that a bartender was so spooked out that he ran out of the saloon.

Super cool old bar. Ordered ale and pineapple cider, excellent. Best onion rings I’ve ever eaten, get the fry sauce. The burger was excellent. Rosemary fries were especially unique and delicious. Don’t hesitate, try this place! - Mary Etta from Arkansas

The Amazing Story of 11 Historic Upstate New York Bars and Taverns There are all types of bars, lounges, clubs, inns, taverns and other assorted watering holes to enjoy a cold beer or a cocktail in Upstate New York./ These 11, though, have amazing stories to their history. Hey, did you know that the cocktail was invented in Western New York over two centuries ago? read the story here! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio