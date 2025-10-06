If you had to guess which counties in Washington enjoy their drinks the most, would you lean towards the rural areas east of the Cascades or the lively urban spots around Puget Sound?

A higher percentage of excessive drinkers comes from several factors:

An abundance of pubs/bars

College towns,

Events and festivals centered around alcohol consumption.

What is the drunkest state in America?

Wisconsin is the drunkest state in America, with 25.29% of people in the state being excessive drinkers.

Where does Washington fit in?

The Washington state rate of excessive drinkers sits at an average of 17.71%

What is the drunkest county in America?

Montana's Gallatin County claims the title of Drunkest: Where 26.8% of people who live there are considered excessive drinkers.

What is the driest county in America?

It’s not a surprise that Utah County, in the heart of Mormon country, has only about 9.04% of the population who are considered excessive drinkers—pretty impressive!

What are the Drunkest and Driest Counties in Washington?

Now, there is no way to know this with 100% confidence.

If the Census does not ask about alcohol use, we must rely on algorithms to analyze the data.

The team at IntoxiStates used the most recent data from the CDC’s Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System and the County Health Rankings and Roadmaps program. This data showed which states have the highest rates of alcohol use in America.

Washington state counties with the highest and lowest amounts of excessive drinkers

WA counties with the most excessive drinkers WA counties with the fewest excessive drinkers 1 Whatcom (19.5%) 1 Jefferson (14.26%) 2 Clark (19.38%) 2 Ferry (15.01%) 3 Kittitas (19.33%) 3 Pacific (15.07%) 4 Whitman (19.29%) 4 Adams (15.19%) 5 King (19.03%) 5 Columbia (15.19%) 6 Spokane (19.03%) 6 Wahkiakum (15.21%) 7 Benton (18.82%) 7 Stevens (15.22%) 8 Kitsap (18.75%) 8 Grays Harbor (15.9%) 9 Douglas (18.28%) 9 Yakima (15.99%) 10 Walla Walla (18.25%) 10 Okanogan (16.19%)

Explore the map of Washington and all 50 American states by visiting Intoxistates.com.

