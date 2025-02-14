3 ‘Guy Fieri-Approved’ PNW Restaurants (Updated for 2025)

Yes, it's true. We just published a story about the restaurants in the Pacific Northwest that Guy Fieri loves.

Guy Fieri, known worldwide as Flavortown's Mayor, has national clout for judging restaurants. This year, he’s given LoveFood his approval stamp to three Pacific Northwest locations.

LoveFood’s report highlights the best Guy Fieri–approved restaurants in every state, featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, and just updated for 2025.

Oregon: Blue Toba, Ashland

Blue Toba is Oregon’s first Indonesian restaurant. Chef Birong Hutabarat’s famous rendang curry won Guy Fieri over on his Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives visit. The curry continues to be the most popular item on the menu.

Blue Toba is located at 145 E Main St. in downtown Ashland. For more information, visit Blue Toba's website!

Idaho: Jimmy’s Down the Street, Coeur d’Alene

We recently gushed over this place—in fact, Jimmy's Down the Street's 2025 endorsement now means our writers have mentioned the Coeur d'Alene location three times in the past couple of years. The long-standing breakfast and lunch spot serves up homestyle dishes and daily specials in a comfy atmosphere your friends and family will love. Guy Fieri loved their caramel pecan roll, which famously became its “you gotta have it” menu item. It is one of many great dishes that make the downtown diner a place to visit!

Jimmy's Down the Street is at 1613 Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene. Check out their online menu!

Bizzarro Italian Cafe, Seattle

Known for its fun and festive interior, Bizzaro Italian Cafe has been a bucket list and must-visit destination since the mid-1980s. This popular dining location near Wallingford's Archie McPhee's doesn't accept reservations. Guy Fieri's favorite menu item is Bizzaro’s clam linguine, which is made with house-made pasta and fresh Manila clams.

Bizzaro Italian Cafe is in Seattle at 1307 N 46th St. Check out their online menu and plan a trip! https://www.bizzarroitaliancafe.com/

10 Drool-Worthy Diners and Biker Hotspots in Washington State Take a ride around the Evergreen State! Here are some great places to eat, perfect for hungry bikers looking to fuel up with delicious food. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals