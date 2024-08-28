One Pacific Northwest Restaurant was Named Best of the Best
Tripadvisor awards Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to restaurants that get above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community.
How Select is it to get into TripAdvisor's Best of the Best ratings?
Each winner passed Tripadvisors rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best.
Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants for Everyday Eats are laid-back restaurants that go above and beyond - all without breaking your bank.
Tripadvisor gave out their BEST OF THE BEST for the following categories:
- Fine Dining
- Date Night
- Family Friendly
- Hidden Gems
- Quick Bites
- Vegetarian
- Every Day Eats.
Tripadvisor lists 10 to 25 restaurants nationwide for each of the seven categories listed.
Only one restaurant was named Best of the Best in the Pacific Northwest.
The place? Georgie’s Restaurant in Newport, Oregon. This great establishment appeared in Tripadvisor's Every Day Eats Category.
The next time you visit the Oregon Coast on vacation, plan to visit a nationally recognized establishment.
Here’s why Georgie’s stood out
Georgie's is a laid-back beachside grill with photo-worthy views of the Pacific Ocean.
The menu features authentic, tasty Northwest favorites, emphasizing seafood. Georgie's offers vegetarian and gluten-free options if you have family or friends with gluten or dairy concerns. Kids are welcome and will enjoy items on the kid's menu. Georgie's is famous for its seafood sauté and fish and chips.
Georgie’s
744 SW Elizabeth St - Newport, OR (541) 265-9800
georgiesbeachsidegrill.com
