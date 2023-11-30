Only One PNW Restaurant Named to Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best

Tripadvisor awards Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to restaurants with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from the Tripadvisor community over a 12-month period.

Each winner passed Tripadvisors rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best.

Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants for Everyday Eats are restaurants that are laid-back, yet go above and beyond - all without breaking your bank.

Georgie's celebrates weekends "Will you be joining us?" CREDIT:Georgie's (via Facebook) Georgie's celebrates weekends "Will you be joining us?" CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) loading...

Tripadvisor gave out their BEST OF THE BEST to the categories of:

Fine Dining

Date Night

Family Friendly

Hidden Gems

Quick Bites

Vegetarian

Every Day Eats.

Each of the seven categories listed - Tripadvisor listed 10 to 25 restaurants across the entire nation.

Surprisingly, only one restaurant showed up in the entire Pacific Northwest.

The place?

Georgie’s Restaurant in Newport, Oregon scored the #16 rating (out of 25) in Tripadvisor's Every Day Eats Category.

Georgie's front door CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) Georgie's front door CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) loading...

The next time you visit the Oregon Coast on vacation - make plans to visit a nationally recognized establishment.

Georgie's Kitchen CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) Georgie's Kitchen CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) loading...

Here’s why Georgie’s stood out

Georgie's is a laid back beachside grill with photo-worthy great views of the Pacific Ocean. The menu features authentic tasty Northwest favorites - with an emphasis on seafood. If you have family or friends with gluten and dairy concerns, Georgie's offers vegetarian and gluten-free options. Kids are welcome and will enjoy items on the kid's menu. Georgie's is famous for their seafood sauté and fish and chips.

Georgie's Kids Menu rocks! CREDIT FRANCOIS LABORDE (via Facebook) Georgie's Kids Menu rocks! CREDIT FRANCOIS LABORDE (via Facebook) loading...

744 SW Elizabeth St, Newport, OR 97365-5109

541-265-9800

Georgie's Great Service with a Smile CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) Georgie's Great Service with a Smile CREDIT: Georgie's (via Facebook) loading...

INFO: Tripadvisor

