Furry Family First: How to Safeguard Your Pets During Thanksgiving

We all love and adore our furry friends. And we all want to ensure our pets stay safe from foods that their bellies can digest and that won't be like poison to their bodies. I'm a firm believer that knowledge is power, and you are more than welcome to share this with your human friends and families.

Thanksgiving Foods to Avoid Giving Your Dog:

Bones -

Avoid ever giving your pet turkey, chicken, pork, beef and fish bones. They can splinter and pose as a choking hazard and or cause internal injuries. Source

Onions and Garlic

While these ingredients are very prevalent in most Thanksgiving dishes, they do pose as being toxic for dogs. Gastrointestinal upsets, to anemia, abdominal pain and more serious health issues. Source

Fatty Foods -

I know it's so tempting to top off their food dish with some tasty gravy but the rich and greasy foods like the gravy, turkey skin and super buttery dishes can actually lead to pancreatitis in doggos. Source

Stuffing -

This dish contains just about all that has been mentioned above, and while we love and crave this Thanksgiving side, its best to keep it to the outside of the dog dish. Source

Chocolate and Desserts -

Put the slice of pie on your plate, not the dog dish.

"Chocolate is well-known as toxic to dogs, and many desserts are laden with it. Never feed your dog chocolate or sugary treats, and be sure to keep them out of reach." Source

Alcoholic Beverages -

Just don't, it's not cute and it's cruel.

"And although you may be thinking, “Of course I’d never put alcohol in my dog’s bowl,” keep in mind that some Thanksgiving foods contain traces of alcohol (like rum or brandy)." Source

Nuts -

Please be sure in picking the nuts up off the floor if you are indulging. Specifically, walnuts and macadamia nuts are just not safe for dogs and can cause vomiting, diarrhea, and other health risks. Source

Grapes and Rasins -

Be very careful as these pose the risk of kidney failure and are potentially deadly to your pupper dog. Source

Dairy Products -

Dairy shows up in your green bean casserole, mashed potatoes, and other delicious sides. But Dogs can't digest lactose like we can. Source

What Can My Dog Eat at Thanksgiving?

Remember, you can always fill your plate to the high heavens, but your furry friends will just be thankful for still being healthy!

