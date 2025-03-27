FBI Warns Washington Residents to Delete Scam Text Immediately

Here we go again—another severe warning from the FBI for Washington residents about Smishing. This is a new text scam that, unfortunately, tricks people into giving scammers personal information. I recently changed my Google password because I realized I had inadvertently given scammers my username and password through their brilliant trick. Yes, I was a victim of Smishing.

What is a Smishing Scam?

Smishing is a form of phishing that targets victims through text messages.

How Do Scammers Try to Fool You with Smishing?

Recent Smishing scam campaigns involved the following scenarios.

Toll Fee

Package Delivery

Unexpected Charge

Unpaid Warrant

I received the above text message; the red flag was where it came from. I realized that the email address was not an official USPS address.

In a recent article from Newsweek, the FBI urges you to delete these texts immediately. The scammers behind these messages are after your financial information. They’re hoping to catch you off guard randomly.

Here's What the FBI Says You Should Watch Out for

The FBI says this about the recent spat of Smishing attempts:

They’ll claim you owe a small amount of money.

Don't click on ANY link or response to these texts.

Report the scam to your local Better Business Bureau.

This is important: Delete the message immediately and block the number from your phone.

It's also necessary to ensure everyone in your family, including kids and older adults, knows about Smishing texts and understands what to do if they receive one.

The Office of the Washington Attorney General says:

Do not trust your Caller ID - Scammers can make it look like the call is from the government or another reputable caller.

Never give personal or financial information. - An actual employee for a state/local organization would never ask for your password, social security number, or bank account number.

Do not pay. Scammers usually ask you to wire money or pay for something with a gift card.

Resist pressure. A usual tactic they use is to pressure you to pay up immediately.

Do not accept. The scammer will take whatever fee you send them and not deliver the “free” offer. At worst, they will steal your money or identity.