Essentials you NEED for The Gorge Amphitheater in George WA

How excited for the Events coming to the Gorge Amphitheater are you?!

2024 has already been off to an amazing start of shows at the Gorge with bands like The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Illenium. The shows to come are just as amazing/fun/exciting/what you've been waiting for!

Gorge Amphitheater 2024 Events

Anytime there's an opportunity to go to the Gorge, I say yes!

Honestly, what a great time to be had, even if you are just going along with friends for an experience. BUT, you do want to makesure you are prepared.

You now get to be the most prepared in the bunch!

Maybe even add a first aid kit, you just never know! Seems like when we think, "ah, we don't need that!" it ends up being the first thing you need.

Are you going to be Camping at The Gorge?

If so, I highly suggest you look this over, and prepare yourself for the campgrounds as well.

I promise you don't want to load into the campsites and realize, "Oh my gosh I forgot..." Granted there are neighboring towns to visit and purchase items, but then you are just spending more than you need to.

The Gorge in George WA, Your Premium Concert Destination.

I will be blunt with you. The Gorge can make or break the best of us. Under prepared? You may have a not so fun time. Overly prepared? You are equipped to handle even those around you!

Remember too, if you See something, Say something.

Happy Concerting!

