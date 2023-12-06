What Year Will Driverless Cars Become Available in Washington?

California recently passed legislation that will prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars "that generate zero tailpipe emissions" by the year 2035.

The groundbreaking policy won't take your existing gas-powered vehicle off the road. Still, automakers and car dealers are preparing for the exclusive market of only electric vehicles and certain plug-in hybrids.

The year 2035 seems like a ways off - but this will be here quickly.

Geneva Auto Show Press Days 2017 Harold Cunningham/Getty Images loading...

When it comes to emissions, California has led the way - with nine states following along to adopt California's standards. The industry is expecting even more states to follow along.

One of those states that will prohibit the sale of new gas-powered cars in 2035 is the state of Washington.

As of the time of this writing - Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, and Washington have announced that they will prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles.

So - When Will Fully Autonomous, Self-Driving Cars Be Available in Washington?

'Within 12 years. Experts have predicted that we'll unlikely see fully automated cars that require no human interaction on the roads until 2035.' -Thisismoney.co.uk

Transportation Sec'y Foxx Discusses Future Transportation Trends With Google CEO Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

How many self-driving cars are currently crashing in a year?

Until we get AI-assisted self-driving vehicles that are fully functional and safe - we’ll see some hiccups along the way.

We’re already seeing some bumps in the road. Just last year - In 2022 - Automakers reported around 400 car accidents, involving "partially automated driver-assist systems."

This year, in 2023 (as of September) reportedly, more than 100 accidents involved autonomous vehicles - just in the state of California. - Crash Stats NHTSA.gov

Over time, the bugs will be worked out. We'll be moving from point A to point B in driverless cars - just like in Steven Spielberg's 2001 movie, "A.I. Artificial Intelligence."

- INFO: CNET, NHTSA.org

Washington State Vehicle Winter-Ready Checklist As winter approaches, learn what you need to ensure your driving experience is as safe as possible in Washington State. Gallery Credit: AJ Brewster