Big Price Increase Coming to Washington Dollar Tree Stores

The price of everything seems to keep going up. Unfortunately, Dollar Tree isn't immune to these price increases.

Dollar Tree Pricing Changes

Remember when going to Dollar Tree meant getting everything for $1, or at least close to a dollar?

At Dollar Tree, you cannot get anything for just a dollar. The $1.25 maximum price cap took effect in 2019, and that's the lowest price you can get at their stores.

Then, there are slightly higher-priced items at your local Dollar Tree.

They started selling items for $3 and then $5.

Dollar Tree Plus Items

These items are what they call their Dollar Tree Plus items. They've added Dollar Tree Plus items at over 5,000 stores nationwide to "provide customers with even greater deals."

Dollar Tree's price ceiling was $5 in June 2024, but prices are rising again.

Dollar Stores have become increasingly popular in both urban and rural America. Dollar General, one of several discount retail chains, has become one of the fastest growing retailers in the U.S. According to the Institute for Local Self Reliance, there are now over 30,000 dollar stores in the U.S., up from around 18,000 a decade ago. Dollar General and Dollar Tree alone are expected to have 50k stores in the next few years.

Dollar Tree Prices Going Up

In Dollar Tree's fourth-quarter earnings call just a few days ago, they announced another price increase. The CEO said:

"This year, across 3,000 stores, we expect to expand our multi-price assortment by over 300 items at price points ranging from $1.50 to $7." - Dollar Tree

In the future, Dollar Trees' lowest price will be $1.50, and instead of the $5 price ceiling, the highest price will now be $7.

There is no official timeline yet for when the $7 items will start hitting stores, and I didn't see an official list of the stores that will be getting them. However, some of our 152 Washington Dollar Tree locations will likely get them since we have quite a few with the Dollar Tree Plus items available.

