Washington State Discover Pass Price Increase: What It Means for Outdoor Enthusiasts
How much of an increase will we see on the annual Discover Pass?
Starting October 1, 2025, the cost of a Discover Pass, required for parking and accessing Washington State Parks and lands managed by the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Washington Department of Natural Resources, will rise from $30 to $45.
This 50% price hike, enacted through legislation passed in April and signed into law by Governor Bob Ferguson in May, aims to support the operational needs of Washington’s state parks. However, the increase is not expected to significantly boost revenue for the 2025-27 biennium, with 71% of State Parks’ funding coming from earned revenue, up from 65% in the current biennium.
Why are we seeing this $15 price increase to the Discovery Pass?
The Discover Pass is essential for hikers, campers, and other outdoor enthusiasts who frequent Washington’s diverse recreational areas, including state parks and lands offering trails, campsites, and scenic views. Washington State Parks emphasized that the revenue generated from these fees is critical for keeping parks open, staffed, and maintained.
“The revenue from these fees is a core funding stream to keep state parks operational.” -WAParks
The new legislation also introduces changes for off-road vehicle requirements and updates to the Lifetime Disabled Veterans’ Pass, though specific details weren't given.
Washington State Parks plans to update its website and communicate with visitors throughout the summer and early fall to clarify these changes.
