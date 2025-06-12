Food Network’s Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives has traveled across America, looking for great food. Guy Fieri’s popular show has featured 37 Restaurants here in Washington.

Has any North Central Washington appeared on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives?

Yes, Guy Fieri once stopped by Leavenworth’s (Coles Corner) 59er Diner.

The Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episode first appeared on 11/26/21

What caught Guy Fieri’s eye and taste buds at the 59er Diner?

The 59er Diner’s Mozzarella Sticks. Here’s more on Guy’s visit to Leavenworth.

Is there a website that lists all of the places Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives have been on?

Yes, there's a great website called TV Food Maps that specializes in featuring every restaurant featured on the Food Network, in all 50 states.



Here are TV Food Map's top-rated Washington restaurants, featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

#1 -Slim's Last Chance

5606 1st Avenue South (Seattle) TVF Score: 95.94

Slims Last Chance CREDIT Slims Last Chance via Facebook loading...

Slim's Last Chance is a local Georgetown diner known for its classic American food and comfort food favorites. In addition to being featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, it has also appeared on Food Paradise and Man v. Food. Stop in and eat!

#2 - Mike's Chili Parlor

1447 Northwest Ballard Way (Seattle) TVF Score: 94.47

MIke's Chili Parlor in Ballard MIke's Chili Parlor CREDIT Kaitlin Granville loading...

Mike's Chili Parlor is a Ballard classic. It is a family-run establishment known for its high-quality chili recipes and friendly atmosphere.

#3 - Voula's Offshore Cafe

658 Northeast Northlake Way (Seattle) TVF Score: 93.19

Voula's Offshore Cafe in Seattle’s University District is a must-visit diner known for its welcoming atmosphere. I’ve raved about this place. I ate here practically twice a day in my 20s.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode first aired on 6/18/2007 (House Specials)

Here are TV Food Map's top-rated restaurants - East of the Cascades that were featured on Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.

#3 - Hills' Restaurant & Lounge

401 West Main Avenue (Spokane) TV Food Maps Score: 60.59

For over 25 years, an old Spokane pharmacy-turned-restaurant has served its unique and tasty pancetta with delicious pasta. Sadly, just before the Pandemic, the establishment closed for good on February 28th, 2019.

Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives episode featuring Hills' Restaurant & Lounge aired on 1/10/11.

#2 - Waddell's Neighborhood Pub

4318 South Regal Street (Spokane) TV Food Maps Score: 71.41

Waddell's Neighborhood Pub & Grille Credit: Waddell's Neighborhood Pub & Grille loading...

Waddell's Neighborhood Pub in Spokane is a popular spot for casual dining and drinks. It has been featured on the hit Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives and is known for its gourmet burgers, craft beers, and friendly atmosphere. You truly have to try their stout-braised lamb cheese steak.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode first aired on 3/14/11

#1 - The Elk Public House

1931 West Pacific Avenue (Spokane) TV Food Maps Score: 79.66

CREDIT: Elk Public House CREDIT: Elk Public House loading...

The Elk delivers classic American food and craft beer in a cozy atmosphere. This great Spokane pub’s Reuben with homemade sauerkraut is a must-eat classic.

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives episode first aired on 12/18/10

