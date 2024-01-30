The Best 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives' Restaurant In WA, OR & ID

Guy Fieri and Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives have been to several great restaurants in the Pacific Northwest. Listed below are three that stood out on the iconic show - and are each considered “the one must-eat establishment” from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. Click this link from Delish & see what restaurant stood out in all 50 states.

Idaho: Jimmy's Down the Street

If you could point to a favorite menu item that caught the attention of Guy Fieri and the Diner’s Drive-In and Dives, it has to be the caramel pecan roll. The “you gotta have it” menu item is one of many great dishes that make the downtown Coeur D'Alene diner a local and out-of-town bucket list location.

Jimmy's Down the Street, 1613 Sherman Ave Coeur D'Alene, Idaho 83814

Oregon: Pine State Biscuits

You can find equal quality in all three Pine State Biscuit locations in the Downtown Portland area. Biscuits (and their famous biscuits and gravy) are what made them famous - but consider ordering their fried chicken, bacon, cheddar, and The Reggie (their great gravy biscuit sandwich.) Get the Reggie - a rule I’ve always followed: Always order a menu item with someone’s name.

Pine State Biscuits has three Portland locations

1100 SE Division St #100 · (503) 236-3346

2204 NE Alberta St · (503) 477-6605

125 NE Schuyler St · (971) 254-9623

Washington: Southern Kitchen

Southern Kitchen puts a great Southern spin on breakfast, lunch, and dinner, a Southern approach to cooking. Are you not acquainted with Southern food? How about cornbread stuffing or fried chicken over mac and cheese? Online reviews of their hush puppies, grits, and battered catfish cause me to want to drive to Tacoma for dinner - tonight!

Southern Kitchen, 1716 6th Ave, Tacoma, Washington 98405

