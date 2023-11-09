Did You Know - the Seahawks Mascot Lives East of the Cascades?

If you’re a Seahawks fan and live East of the Cascade Mountains - Your commute to Lumen Field is very similar to the Seahawks mascot. Taima the Augur Hawk is cared for by David Knutson of Spokane.

Both David and Taima make the 4-hour drive on I-90 to downtown Seattle for every Seahawks home game.

Taima was born, 18 years ago, at a bird sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri. He has been the official team mascot since its youth - in 2005. David Knutson told KHQ News that he hopes Taima can continue its role - as Seahawks mascot - for the next couple of decades.

When the Seahawks brought home the Super Bowl trophy to the 12s in 2014, all the players, coaches, and supporting personnel - including Taima received a big beautiful Super Bowl ring.

“That was a big surprise. It was a gift. It’s got his name, it’s got everything on it,” -David Knutson (via KHQ Spokane)

David Knutson and Taima CREDIT: Edward Richardson (via Facebook) David Knutson and Taima CREDIT: Edward Richardson (via Facebook) loading...

The Seahawks mascot once landed on a fan's head

On November 9th, 2014 - right before the Seattle Seahawks faced the New York Giants - Taima veered off course and landed on a fan's head before kickoff. - The fan's reaction was thankfully calm and gentle.

“If we’re still having fun, we’ll do it…Right now, I think we’re in the first year of a new three-year contract and we’ll see how it goes,” -David Knutson (via KHQ Spokane)

Taima, an Augur Hawk, is also known as an African red-tailed hawk.

Augurs are among the highest-flying birds, preferring high-altitude habitats, and are frequently sighted soaring between 6,000 and 10,000 feet.

Lifespan in Captivity: 30-plus-years

Lifespan in the Wild: 10 to 20 years

Wingspan: 4-5 feet

Weight: 2-3 lbs

Range: Eastern Africa

Habitat: Open Savannah, highlands, cultivated land with adjacent mountains

Diet in the Wild: Reptiles, small mammals, ground-dwelling birds, carrion, insects

INFO: KHQ Spokane, Zoological Association of America

