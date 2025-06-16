Driving a vehicle comes with certain risks to our lives and the lives of those we share the road with. Even if an accident doesn’t result in loss of life, the damage or injury can change your or your family's life forever.

Unfortunately, Washington, on average, has 3,598 accidents that result in death or serious injuries. Annually, just under 800 people die in car accidents in Washington. NOTE: One-third of all accidents took place in an intersection.

The Washington State Department of Transportation’s data on accident locations shows five stretches of road that have the most accidents and one horrible intersection.

Here are the 5 Most Dangerous Roads & Intersections in Washington

* Washington State Route 99

WA Highway 99 - One of the dangerous roads in the state Canva loading...

Known locally as the Pacific Highway or Washington State Route 99. This road connects Fife with Everett. It is one of the most hazardous roadways in the state. If you live in Fife and want to get to Everett, you're not taking this route. It’s more of a “surface road” or a local roadway.

Washington State Route 99 has a dangerous combination of fast-moving and slow-moving traffic, which is why it has seen a high volume of accidents in recent decades.

* U.S. Highway 2

WA's Highway 2 - One of the five dangerous places to drive Canva loading...

Highway 2 is very remote in places (emergency response could be hours away from your location, if you have a cell signal) and can be dangerous in slick winter weather.

* I-5

I-5 is one of the dangerous roads in the state Canva loading...

I-5 is one of the busiest highways in the U.S. Although it is well-designed, it still experiences many serious accidents due to the sheer number of vehicles on the road. I-5 is listed as one of the most deadly highways in America.

Get our free mobile app

* State Route 522

State Route 522, a 10.5-mile-long roadway between Woodinville and Monroe, has had a bad reputation for bad accidents. State Route 522 was named one of the most dangerous highways in America by Reader's Digest in 1995 and Forbes in 2007.

* The 16th Ave & Nob Hill Boulevard Intersection (Yakima)

16th & Nob Hill in Yakima - One of the dangerous roads in the state Canva loading...

Intersections are tricky and require alertness to distracted drivers. In 2018, The Yakima Herald reported that an accident occurs in this intersection once every 21 days.

Why?

It has one of the busiest intersections in the community. Additionally, Nob Hill Boulevard is angled to meet South 1st Street, creating visibility issues for some drivers.

BEAUTIFUL: These Are the Best Scenic Drives in Washington It's time to hit the road— Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Washington using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The 5 Most Confusing Washington State Driving Laws