A skincare company has expanded its August recall of hand soap to include over 30 other products, such as lotions and shampoos. This is due to a possible bacterial contamination from Burkholderia cepacia complex.

DermaRite Industries, based in New Jersey, warns that there is a risk of serious infections, especially for people with weak immune systems or those who care for them. These infections could enter the bloodstream and cause sepsis. For healthy people with minor skin wounds, using these products may lead to local infections.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms include: fever, fatigue, and possible respiratory infections.

FDA FDA loading...

The updated recalled Products.

The recall now includes many over-the-counter creams, soaps, and sanitizers - some of which are sold under different brand names.

4-N-1 – A no-rinse wash cream to protect and soothe chafed or cracked skin.

DermaCerin – This moisturizer protects and soothes dry, chapped, or cracked skin. It also guards against wind and cold.

DermaFungal – This antifungal cream treats athlete’s foot, jock itch, and ringworm. It helps relieve itching, scaling, cracking, and discomfort.

DermaKleen – A lotion soap with Vitamin E that helps reduce bacteria on the skin.

DermaMed – A skin protectant for dryness, oozing, or weeping caused by poison ivy, oak, sumac, or other skin irritations.

DermaSarra – This cream helps relieve itching from dry skin, insect bites, detergents, or sunburn. It provides temporary relief.

Gel Rite – An instant gel hand sanitizer with Vitamin E, meant for repeated use.

Hand E Foam – This is a foaming hand sanitizer that contains Vitamin E. - designed for repeated use.

KleenFoam – This foam soap helps kill germs and contains Aloe Vera. It is ideal for washing hands, especially after changing diapers, providing care, or coming into contact with medical situations.

Lantiseptic – A skin protectant for minor cuts, scrapes, burns, and cracked or chapped skin.

PeriGiene – A cleansing antiseptic designed explicitly for use in the perineal area.

PeriGuard – This product helps prevent rashes and irritation caused by wetness or incontinence. It also seals out moisture.

Renew Dimethicone – A skin protectant for treating and preventing diaper rash.

Renew Full Body Wash & Shampoo - This gentle body wash and shampoo is designed for your skin. It can be used on your hands, body, hair, and for perineal care.

Renew Periprotect – Another diaper rash cream that helps protect and seal out wetness.

Renew Skin Repair – A skin cream for dry, chapped, or cracked skin, safe for face, hands, body, and legs.

San-E-Foam - This foaming hand sanitizer contains vitamin E and helps reduce bacteria on your skin. It is suitable for repeated use.

TotalBath - A body wash and shampoo for your whole body, with added vitamin E.

TotalFoam - This is a gentle body wash and shampoo. It is safe to use on your hands, body, hair, and for personal care.

UltraSure – Antiperspirant and deodorant that reduces underarm wetness.

WhirlBath - This body wash and shampoo is designed for use in whirlpools and tubs. It contains gentle cleansers and conditioners.

Why are these products potentially deadly?

Health officials warn that some cleaning products are being recalled because they may contain a harmful germ called Burkholderia cepacia complex. For most healthy people, the main risk is getting skin infections. This is especially true if you have cuts or open wounds.

What if you have any of these recalled products?

If you have any recalled products, stop using them right away. Check DermaRite’s website for instructions on how to return or dispose of these items.

LOOK: These Are the Counties With the Highest Cancer Rates in Washington Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in Washington using data from the CDC.