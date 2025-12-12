How Your Kids Can Reach Out To Santa
This year, children have great opportunities to connect with Santa Claus! There are several engaging ways for kids to have enjoyable conversations with him. Be sure to explore these options for a delightful experience!
Kris Kringle Conference Call
Free Conference Call, a conferencing service that takes messages for the man in red, is sharing Santa’s personal number. Just call 605-313-0691, and you’ll hear his voicemail. Then, kids can share their wish lists.
Talk Online to Santa
Plug your phone number into the website of ChristmasDialer.com to receive an instantaneous call from Santa or one of his elves. The service offers one free call; a “Premium Call” starts at 6 cents.
Through USPS Operation Santa
Kids can send their wish lists to Santa’s home at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888, and their letters may be shared online (with personal details removed). From there, real-life Santas, generous volunteers, can browse the letters and choose one to “adopt,” turning a child’s holiday wish into a gift.
The Portable North Pole app
After signing up for a free trial, families receive a “movie-quality” greeting in which Santa addresses children by name, mentions their age and personal details, and even displays their photo.
NORAD
Kids can also learn Santa’s whereabouts by calling the NORAD call center at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by using a web-based calling option on the NORAD website.
Check out Santa's North Pole Home
Children can see where Santa lives by visiting Zillow and taking a virtual tour. Check out Santa’s house here.
Little Knowns Facts About NORAD Santa Tracking and His Sleigh
Gallery Credit: Zane Mathews
