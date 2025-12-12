This year, children have great opportunities to connect with Santa Claus! There are several engaging ways for kids to have enjoyable conversations with him. Be sure to explore these options for a delightful experience!

Kris Kringle Conference Call

Free Conference Call, a conferencing service that takes messages for the man in red, is sharing Santa’s personal number. Just call 605-313-0691, and you’ll hear his voicemail. Then, kids can share their wish lists.

Talk Online to Santa

Plug your phone number into the website of ChristmasDialer.com to receive an instantaneous call from Santa or one of his elves. The service offers one free call; a “Premium Call” starts at 6 cents.

Through USPS Operation Santa

Kids can send their wish lists to Santa’s home at 123 Elf Road, North Pole, 88888, and their letters may be shared online (with personal details removed). From there, real-life Santas, generous volunteers, can browse the letters and choose one to “adopt,” turning a child’s holiday wish into a gift.

The Portable North Pole app

After signing up for a free trial, families receive a “movie-quality” greeting in which Santa addresses children by name, mentions their age and personal details, and even displays their photo.

NORAD

Kids can also learn Santa’s whereabouts by calling the NORAD call center at 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by using a web-based calling option on the NORAD website.

Check out Santa's North Pole Home

Children can see where Santa lives by visiting Zillow and taking a virtual tour. Check out Santa’s house here.

Little Knowns Facts About NORAD Santa Tracking and His Sleigh On Christmas Eve, Santa takes off for his annual excursion of goodwill around the world, tracked by the North American Aerospace Defense Command. You can even call to find out where Santa is located on his journey. Scroll on for some little-known facts about tracking Santa, his sleigh, and St. Nick himself, provided to us by NORAD.

