Reminder to Turn This On in WA Before Winter Takes Hold

Winters east of the Cascades can blast out continuous cold temps - lasting for days, weeks, or longer.

When the thermometer dips - you, as a homeowner, must be prepared or pay a costly price.

Checklist when the overnight low dips begin to dip into the low 30s

* Once the irrigation ditch is drained, we must hire someone to blow out the irrigation lines and any connecting outdoor faucets.

* Outdoor faucets connected to house water are entirely turned off - no dripping.

* To protect the connecting pipes, You should place a hard styrofoam cover over the garden hose faucet.

Canadian homeowners ensure that all of the above steps are followed before the temperature dips below 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-6.6 Celcius).

When Should you drip the indoor faucets?

If any of your water piping is located on the exterior walls of the home, you should drip your faucets once the temperature drops to the teens (Fahrenheit) or lower. Consider opening the cabinet doors to help circulate warm air near the pipes.

Don’t Make This Common Mistake

Many homeowners forget to drip both hot and cold water through the faucet, leaving their pipes unprotected at the end of the process.

If water isn't flowing through the hot and cold pipes, you won't have any freeze protection.

It would be best to remember that any toilets on the outside wall should be flushed frequently for the same reason.

