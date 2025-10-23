The Winter holiday season is fast approaching. If you'd like to escape and unwind in a beautiful weekend location, consider these five Northwest hotels. Beautiful is an accurate way to describe a nice hotel, and Redbook has put together a good list of the "Absolute Prettiest Hotels in America."



'No matter what type of vacation you’re planning, selecting a pretty hotel—inside and out—is vital.' -Redbook

Redbook chose a hotel in each state in America. We have curated this list and given you the four "Absolute Prettiest Hotels" in the Pacific Northwest. I was amazed that one local hotel was not included on the list, which I have included below.

Lotte Hotel - Seattle, Washington

Lotte Hotel Seattle (via Facebook) Lotte Hotel Seattle loading...

I've had the pleasure of staying at this stunning downtown Seattle hotel. The photos don't do this high-rise hotel justice. Lotte's design draws inspiration from the rustic beauty of the surrounding Pacific Northwest. Enjoy the plush and polished rooms, along with amazing views of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountains.

Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard - Dundee, Oregon

Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard (via Facebook) Black Walnut Inn & Vineyard loading...

Discover tranquility and comfort in this beautifully designed nine-room villa situated above 100 acres of vineyards. Take delight in the spacious balconies where you can enjoy wine and engage in meaningful conversations.

Triple Creek Ranch - Darby, Montana

Triple Creek Ranch Laurie Zande Williard (via Facebook) Triple Creek Ranch Laurie Zande Williard (via Facebook) loading...

Experience the beauty of the Bitterroot Mountain Range in the Montana Rocky Mountains with your choice of activities: horseback riding, hiking, relaxing in a hammock, or floating down the Bitterroot River. Enjoy warm hospitality as you immerse yourself in the great outdoors. If you love nature and seek world-class accommodations, this destination is hard to beat.

Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho

Shore Lodge - McCall Idaho (via Facebook) Shore Lodge - McCall, Idaho loading...

This vacation destination has been flourishing since 1948. The interiors draw inspiration from the endless surrounding trees and Lake Payette.

Bonus selection for Washington: Post Hotel - Leavenworth

Post Hotel Guinevere Shabo via Facebook Post Hotel via Guinevere Shabo loading...

This Leavenworth location boasts a world-class ambiance and decor, accompanied by friendly staff and delicious food. What sets this hotel apart is the wellness area, where you can relax and reset in the steam rooms, saunas, cold rooms, and plunge pools.

