: The former NFL quarterback, a Washington State University alum and Walla Walla native,

owns

(also

called

Doubleback Winery) in Walla Walla.

Founded

in 2008 with his wife, Maura, and winemaker Chris Figgins, the winery

specializes

in premium Cabernet Sauvignon. Bledsoe planted the winery’s first grapes with his family and remains actively involved, with a wine club that has a waitlist of over 6,000.