Walla Walla’s Wine Industry Welcomes Celebrity Winemakers
Several celebrities with ties to Washington State own wineries or wine labels in the region, especially in the Walla Walla Valley, which is known for its vibrant wine industry.
- Kyle MacLachlan, the actor known for roles in Twin Peaks and Dune, owns Pursued by Bear, a boutique winery in Walla Walla. Launched in 2005 in partnership with winemaker Eric Dunham of Dunham Cellars, the winery produces wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Chardonnay.
- MacLachlan, who was born in Yakima, Washington, opened a tasting room in downtown Walla Walla in 2023. The winery’s name is a playful reference to a Shakespeare stage direction, reflecting Kyle’s acting background.
- Drew Bledsoe: The former NFL quarterback, a Washington State University alum and Walla Walla native, owns Bledsoe Wine Estates (also called Doubleback Winery) in Walla Walla. Founded in 2008 with his wife, Maura, and winemaker Chris Figgins, the winery specializes in premium Cabernet Sauvignon. Bledsoe planted the winery’s first grapes with his family and remains actively involved, with a wine club that has a waitlist of over 6,000.
- Sidney Rice, the former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver, co-owns Dossier Wine Collective in Walla Walla with real estate broker Tim Lenihan. Opened in 2021, the winery focuses on high-end, approachable wines to boost Washington wine’s national reputation. Rice’s interest in wine comes from his passion for it, which grew during his NFL career.
- Brandi Carlile, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter who lives in Ravensdale, Washington, owns XOBC Cellars with her wife, Catherine Carlile, and friends Jeri and Amy Andrews. Working with winemaker Sean Boyd from Rotie Cellars, they make wines like Catherine Syrah, Elijah Grenache, and Evangeline Rosé, all named after her family members. The winery aims to produce exceptional wines and make “a positive difference.”
- Dan Marino and Damon Huard: The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback and his former backup, both with ties to Washington (Huard is a Puyallup native and University of Washington alum), co-own Passing Time Winery just outside Seattle. Launched in 2015, the winery specializes in Cabernet Sauvignon and donates part of the proceeds from its “Club 13” membership to the Dan Marino Foundation.
