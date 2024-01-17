Were you around? When Washington Hit it’s Lowest, Temp

" On January 20, 1954, the temperature in the Republic dropped to a bone-chilling -69.7°F (-56.5°C), the lowest temperature ever recorded in the contiguous United States." Source

Having grown up in Okanogan County, Washington State, I know just how cold it can get BUT I was born in 1989 so, I "unfortunately" missed the record low for Washington State.

Aly/Canva Aly/Canva loading...

The picture above is not from that faithful day, it's actually just a photo I found to best describe the feeling I get when I even try to imagine how cold -69.7 degrees would be like. Endless? Bitter? Unfathomable?

Does anyone live in Republic during Winter months?

"As of the 2010 census, it had a population of 1,073." Source

So, I guess that's a yes. Coming from the "cold" side of the state, you just adapt and make sure you are prepared for Mother Nature's snap! Plus, they have Winterfest!

What else is "cool" about Republic?

"Republic is known as both the largest mining camp in the Republic Mining District and as the home of Spokane and British Columbia railway, also known as the “Hot Air Line” railway." Source

Where's Republic WA?

"Republic sits near the source of the Sanpoil River, a tributary of the Columbia River. Swan Lake is just a few miles south" Source.

Here, I have "explain this to me like I was a toddler," directions. CLICK THIS LINK, IT BRINGS YOU TO GOOGLE MAPS

You're welcome *Insert hug emoji here* I got you homie!

What's the coldest it's been in WA State this Winter 2023-2024?

Tough to tell completely yet, I'll update this in the spring. I will tell you though, on my way to work this morning, my car read -1. And I know that temperature has been beat multiple times around the state.

Stay warm Washington State, Republic, You ok??

The Top 5 Winter Waterfalls Worth Seeing in Oregon and Washington State Discover the magic of 5 frozen waterfalls on these winter hikes in Oregon and Washington state. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

10 Winter Essentials for Visiting Parks in Washington Winter can be challenging for park visitors. Don't get caught un-prepared. If you're planning to hike or recreate away from roads, you'll need a few items to navigate the challenges of winter weather. Bring these items in your backpack. You'll be glad you did. Gallery Credit: Patti Banner