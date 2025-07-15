Washington’s population of 65 and older residents is currently at 12%, with the baby boom generation expecting to increase this figure dramatically. The people at Homesnacks came up with their list of the best towns to retire in Washington.

How was the list of Top Places to Retire in Washington created?

* Latest FBI and Census data for 89 cities with 10,000 residents.

* Safety

* Affordability

* How close a place is to an international airport.

The Best Places To Retire In Washington

7 - Kenmore

Kenmore, WA Credit Sherry Cox Berett loading...

Located at the northern tip of Lake Washington. You’ll have lots of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks, only 12 miles northeast of downtown Seattle.

Population: Just over 23,000.

Median income: Just over $132,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $940,000

6 - Washougal

Washougal, WA Credit Melody Smith Wright loading...

Located in Southwest Washington, on the Columbia River, about a 30-minute drive east of Portland, Oregon. If you like parks and hiking trails, you’ll love it here.

Population: Just under 17,000.

Median income: Just over $97,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $584,000

5 - Port Angeles

Port Angeles, WA Credit Gail M Engstrom loading...

Located on the northern slope of the Olympic Peninsula, in arguably the most remote location from a bigger city. Sitting in a rain shadow, you’ll be close to outdoor places to explore.

Population: 20,000.

Median income: Just over $60,000

Median Price of a home: Little under $429,000

4 - Spokane

View of downtown Spokane, Washington Getty / Canva loading...

Known as the hub of the Inland Northwest, Spokane is the largest city on this list. It offers better affordability compared to other cities of its size. Enjoy concerts and the outdoors nearby.

Population: Just under 228,000.

Median income: Just over $63,000

Median Price of a home: Little over $374,000

3 - Cheney

EWU's campus in Cheney Eastern Washington University loading...

Just 30 minutes outside of Spokane, this small college town offers a safe, dog-friendly place to relax and enjoy life.

Population: Just under 13,000.

Median income: Just over $45,000

Median Price of a home: $410,000

2 - Camas

Like Washougal, it's a 30-minute drive to Portland.

Population: 26,000.

Median income: Just over $133,000

Median Price of a home: A little over $713,000

1 - Port Townsend

Port Townsend Ferry Credit Rhea Stover loading...

Victorian-style architecture harkens back to a time when some thought this would become the Manhattan of the West Coast. A picturesque town that’s just a ferry ride from Whidbey Island.

Population: 10,000

Median income: $59,000

Median Price of a home: $616,000

