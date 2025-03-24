Our state was blessed when a chef moved to the Pacific Northwest from Chicago in the 1960s. He is responsible for creating an eatery that earned the title of Best Under the Radar Steakhouse in Washington.

The award-winning steak shop is in Bellevue’s “The Shops at The Bravern.” Here, you’ll find a variety of luxury shops, including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Hermès, and Prada.

A unique steak house

John Howie Steak features USDA prime beef, American, Australian, and Japanese wagyu beef.

“Chef-owner John Howie revised his menu during the pandemic to emphasize simple meals that offer the most value.” -Visit BellevueWA.com

Other noted steakhouses in Washington include Porterhouse Steakhouse in Moses Lake, The Capital Grille in Seattle, and Churchill’s Steakhouse in Spokane. What caught the eye of Cheapism to win the coveted title for John Howie Steak?

Cheapism conducted a survey looking for locally owned restaurants. The list included the steakhouses listed above. They were drawn to Bellevue’s number-one-rated steakhouse, according to TripAdvisor. The customers enthusiastically tell the story of this quality location.

The entire staff was professional, knowledgeable, attentive, and focused on the small details…The wine was incredible, the tableside Caesar salad scrumptious, and the kitchen delivered two perfect steaks with lobster mashed potatoes and a side of fried brussels sprouts. The finishing bananas foster and French press sent us both home with a memorable night of an outstanding evening. -BillR of Bellevue via TripAdvisor.

John Howie's touch is found in several locations.

In 2002, John Howie founded Bellevue's Seastar Restaurant & Raw Bar. He also founded the family-friendly Bothell establishment, Beardslee Public House & Brewery. Ba family-favorite dining destination.

His steakhouse, John Howie Steak, won over many customers and Cheapism's title for one of the best under-the-radar steakhouses in America.

11111 NE 8th St

Ste 125

Bellevue, WA 98004

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet