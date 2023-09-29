The Best Seafood Places in Washington - One’s from Moses Lake!

Those who know me know that I have a passion for seafood. There are seafood places I’ve enjoyed all around the state of Washington.

A cup of Clam Chowder at Lowell's at Pike Place Market

Lowell’s Restaurant & Bar has been a longtime Pike Place Market staple. In the early 1900′s, Lowell’s was a combination of coffee shop, peanut roaster, and cafeteria that fed the customers at the brand new “Public Market.” Rebranded as Lowell’s in 1957, there’s a reason why it's still here. Lowell’s has served great amazing food for decades.

Sunfish Seafood

Located on Seattle’s iconic Alki Beach - Sunfish is known around the state for its amazing fish ‘n’ chips. Enjoy scenic views of passing ferry boats, cruise ships, and all the foot, bike, and bustle of Alki. Make sure you get a bowl of their clam chowder. And take pictures of the great view!

Ray's Boathouse

It all started in 1939, when the man, whose namesake remains with the eatery, Ray Lichenberger, started a boat rental and bait shop in Ballard. Ray then, began a coffeehouse, on-site in 1945. The prestige and quality changed in 1973 when Russ Wohlers and other partners - bought the place and turned it into what we know today. A welcoming, upscale Seafood and Steak Restaurant with a view of Puget Sound and the breathtaking Olympic Mountains.

Michael's On The Lake

Michael’s on the Lake has improved the quality of life for all of Moses Lake. Known for its great location on the lakefront and its amazing seafood dishes like Mahi Mahi tacos and the Dungeness crab and artichoke dip. This is a great place to come and relax after a long day at work and enjoy their top-notch seafood!

The Boat Shed (under the Manette Bridge)

Located underneath the Manette Bridge in East Bremerton - just a few minutes from the Seattle/Bremerton Ferry terminal. Come for the great seafood and enjoy the views of ships passing, the birds singing, and the ferry making its rounds. You’ll enjoy one of my favorite places to eat, drink and chill out.

Taylor Shellfish Oyster Saloon

The ultimate outdoor restaurant for tasting locally raised shellfish. A big part of enjoying my food at a restaurant is its setting. The Oyster Saloon is an outdoor eatery that encourages you to dress for the Winter elements. Once you’re at a table (protected by a small weathered A-frame shelter - complete with a heating lamp,) you’ll enjoy shellfish, salmon, and other tasty items. Know that it’s only open on Friday, Saturday & Sunday. Reservations are encouraged. Reserve your table here.

Front Street Grill

Located on Whidbey Island in Coupeville, my family was on vacation, driving back from an afternoon at Deception Pass, and found this great place to eat. I had the fish and Chips and loved it. Great views of Penn Cove out the window add to the great experience.

Sushi Kashiba

Located right by Pike Place Market, this is an establishment that was started by Shiro Kashiba who personally learned from the sushi master: Jiro Ono (from the Netflix documentary: "Jiro Dreams of Sushi.") Sushi Kashiba takes fresh fish and shellfish from around the Pacific Northwest and serves it with the detail that Jiro in Tokyo would approve.

