Have you ever found a wonderful local restaurant with delicious food and excellent service that made you want to come back?

Lovefood is a website that celebrates recipes, popular national food chains, and charming local eateries. Recently, they revealed some fantastic hidden gems that were previously known only to local residents. The online team compiled a list of restaurants from all 50 states, based on local awards, customer reviews, and personal visits from the staff to places that received strong word-of-mouth recommendations. Here are their selections in Washington and Oregon.

Oregon: Swiss Hibiscus, Portland

If you find unicycle hockey or polo intriguing, join the fun every Sunday at noon at Alberta Park in Portland. While you're in the Alberta neighborhood, be sure to visit a locally owned Swiss restaurant that is highly acclaimed. Regulars rave about Swiss Hibiscus' schnitzel, fondue, and rösti. Be prepared for a wait for a table—this is a great sign that you’re about to enjoy something special!

Washington: El Fat Cat Grill, Kennewick

Just a short distance from the Toyota Center, there is a family-owned taco truck known as El Fat Cat Grill. They serve delicious, made-from-scratch tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. The prices are surprisingly affordable, and the truck is open for lunch on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A TripAdvisor reviewer raved this about El Fat Cat Grill

"First visit made us aware of what we have been missing around the Tri-Cities. Most places say they have the best tacos, but this place can prove it. Super friendly, good prices, great tasting food, what else do we need! This is now our go-to place, their Pineapple sauce is so good, I bought a bottle and use it on burgers and more-" -Ranbud

