When Chelan County Public Works driver Daylon Harn recently stopped his county truck to remove a deer carcass from the roadway, he was surprised by what emerged from the bushes.

"I walked up to it and out of the brush pops this bald eagle," -Dylan Harn

Harn spotted an injured eagle on Friday, January 30th, while checking roads in the Entiat District. The eagle's right wing appeared to be hurt, and wildlife experts later determined that it may have been injured during a confrontation with two large vultures feeding on a carcass when Harn arrived.

Chelan County Public Works driver Daylon Harn recently came upon an injured eagle while out inspecting roads in the Entiat District. He helped get our national bird to a rehabilitation facility. via Chelan County Public Works Chelan County Public Works driver Daylon Harn recently came upon an injured eagle while out inspecting roads in the Entiat District. He helped get our national bird to a rehabilitation facility. via Chelan County Public Works loading...

While observing the eagle, Harn and a neighbor contacted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for assistance, but the agency was occupied with a recent missing person's case. Over the next few days, Harn, who was working the weekend shift this winter, continued to check on the injured eagle during his road inspections. The eagle seemed to be doing well, but was unable to fly long distances and remained near the intersection of Entiat River Road and Entiat Way.

"The bird still had a lot of life in it," -Daylon Harn, Chelan County Public Works

Two days later, on Sunday, February 1st, Harn went to check on the eagle again after a neighbor had contacted a private wildlife rescue company. He assisted the rescue team in capturing the eagle by throwing a blanket over the large bird, which was then placed in a cage for transport to a rehabilitation facility in Pullman.

Harn, who was recently hired by Public Works, grew up in the Entiat Valley and still resides there. He enjoys spending time in the hills around Entiat and takes pride in helping to keep his hometown safe.

So, why did the Public Works driver keep returning to ensure the eagle's safety?

"That's our nation's bird," Harn said.

(Story credit: Jill Fitzsimmons via Chelan County Public Works)

Dramatic Rescue of Injured Baby Bald Eagle in Pawling, NY Photo credit: Mikey Brown Gallery Credit: Tigman