In October 2024, the Pacific Northwest commemorated the 100th anniversary of Babe Ruth’s 1924 barnstorming tour, which brought the era’s most prominent celebrity to Spokane, Tacoma, Seattle, and Portland.

Following a lackluster 1924 season for Ruth’s New York Yankees, who finished second to the Washington Nationals despite Ruth’s league-leading 46 home runs, the Babe seized the offseason to captivate fans across the region.

Accompanied by New York Yankees teammate Bob Meusel and manager Walsh, Ruth’s tour combined showmanship with community engagement. The Babe left an enduring legacy in the Pacific Northwest.

Babe Ruth sent Spokane into a frenzy.

The Pacific Northwest baseball barnstorming tour began in Spokane on Friday, October 17th.

He arrived the previous evening and visited the Hutton Home for orphans, a gesture that endeared him to the community.

Babe Ruth with children at the Hutton Home in the Spokane Valley CREDIT: Hutton Settlement Babe Ruth with children at the Hutton Home in the Spokane Valley CREDIT: Hutton Settlement loading...

At Spokane's Natatorium Park, 1,700 fans witnessed Ruth and Meusel’s batting exhibition.

Spokane's Natatorium Park CREDIT Spokane Public Library Spokane's Natatorium Park CREDIT Spokane Public Library loading...

Meusel homered in the sixth, but Ruth, swarmed by autograph-seeking children, stole the show in the eighth. His home run soared over the centerfield sign into the pine trees, igniting such pandemonium that the game was suspended as fans spilled onto the field, dancing and cheering in unrestrained joy.

Babe Ruth's visit to Tacoma

On Saturday, October 18th, Ruth’s entourage arrived in Tacoma after an overnight train ride. The Daily Ledger chronicled a frenetic schedule: an 8:15 AM barber visit, breakfast, hospital stops, and meetings with the mayor and children at Ledger Square.

Babe Ruth with the Tacoma All-Stars on October 18, 1924. Credit: Washington State Historical Society Babe Ruth with the Tacoma All-Stars on October 18, 1924. Credit: Washington State Historical Society loading...

At Stadium Bowl, Ruth’s batting exhibition saw him clear the barrier three times, but in the game, Meusel homered while Ruth’s best hit was a double. The sixth inning brought high drama when local pitcher, 24-year-old Tommy Lukanovic, a Timber League All-Star and ace of the Aberdeen Black Cats, scouted by the St. Louis Browns, struck out Ruth with bases loaded.

Lukanovic’s bold declaration— “He’s either going to hit ‘em or take three healthy cuts”—became a local legend.

Though Ruth went homer-less, the game was halted for darkness, but left Tacoma fans with unforgettable memories.

Seattle: Babe Ruth's final 1924 Washington barnstorming visit

Seattle’s Dugdale Park welcomed Ruth on Sunday, October 19, where 9,000 fans witnessed a historic display. In the first inning, Ruth crushed a home run that cleared a gasoline station across the street, hailed by the Seattle Post-Intelligencer as the city’s longest drive. He added two more homers, including a sixth-inning blast with runners on, tying the score and sending the crowd into ecstasy. That evening, a Rainier Club banquet honored Ruth, and the next day, he tossed autographed baseballs from the Post-Intelligencer building, visited Seattle College, and departed for Portland, leaving Seattleites with lifelong memories.

Babe Ruth, Dugdale Park, Seattle, October 19, 1924 Courtesy MOHAI Babe Ruth, Dugdale Park, Seattle, October 19, 1924

Credit: MOHAI loading...

The Roaring 20s' biggest celebrity made memories.

Ruth’s tour embodies the 1920s’ exuberance.

His visits to Washington orphanages and hospitals revealed a compassionate side, as did his interactions with fans, especially their excited shouting at him for autographs.

The exhibition games, pitting Ruth and Meusel on opposing teams alongside local players, fostered a tie to the Northwest.

From Spokane’s chaotic celebration to Tacoma’s strikeout saga and Seattle’s moon shots, Ruth’s 1924 tour remains a vivid testament to his influence as a sports icon in the Pacific Northwest.

LOOK: 30 Best Major League Baseball Home Run Celebrations Using Props We examined every Major League Baseball team and found our 30 favorite home run celebrations where players brought props to the party. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll