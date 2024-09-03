Here are the Biggest Scams Rolling Through WA Right Now

Getting ahead in life or even getting by is a lot of work.

The dollars you make are earned through sweat and plenty of grit. The thieves who try to take them are sometimes successful. Those caught should be brought to justice and punished by the highest penalties of the law.

We recently learned of scammers' latest tricks, which law enforcement in North Central Washington is warning you about.

Here are the recent scams Across Washington

Saying you've won a big prize

My mom lost thousands of dollars after scammers told her she had won a new truck. She doesn’t drive and was trying to appease the thieves—and give the prize to myself or my sister. My sibling and I warned my mom that this was a scam, but it was too late. She handed over thousands of dollars to them before realizing what had happened.

Don't fall for the latest scams in WA Canva loading...

That a loved one is in trouble

My mom got a call from a phone number that looked suspicious on the caller ID, but he answered anyway. When she picked up, the person on the other side said, "Hey, Grandma." This should have been a red flag because neither of my nephews called her grandma.

The caller told a story about getting into a wreck while riding with his friend. When the cops searched the car, they found a gun. He and his friend were jailed, and $5,000 was needed to bail them out.

At first, my mom agreed and told the scammers she had the money.

Then, my mom called her local courthouse to inquire about the name of the court-appointed attorney the scammers gave her. The court had no record of it.

She then called my nephew.

He was at home, and nothing had happened. Mom called the number back and told the man she talked to her grandson. The scammer immediately hung up and, of course, never got the money.

The report for jury duty scam

Don't fall for the latest scams in WA Canva loading...

Chelan County recently warned residents about various scams in the area. One such scam involves a warrant for your arrest because you failed to report to jury duty.

Scammers typically threaten you with arrest unless you pay a fine.

Know that this is a scam. No one from local county offices will ever call you and make such a claim to demand money. If you are a candidate for jury duty, the Chelan County Superior Court's Office will always send you a letter with the appropriate information.

The Chelan County Court system or other local county courts will NOT ask you for money over the phone. If you have questions, please get in touch with your local county court for more information.

What should you do if you get a call similar to the abovementioned scams?

1 ) Hang up the phone. Don’t try to tell scammers that you’re on to them. They’re good at spinning the situation to make you believe them.

2 ) Do not release personal information, purchase pre-paid cash cards, or send any payment. Do not meet with these callers, and do not call them back. If you have questions, please get in touch with your local county court for more information.