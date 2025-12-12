As of earlier today (December 11, 2025), western Washington is experiencing severe flooding due to an ongoing atmospheric river, with areas receiving over a foot of rain. Rivers like the Skagit, Snohomish, Nooksack, and Puyallup are at historic levels. East of the Cascades, we've had flooding along the Wenatchee River in Leavenworth and Cashmere.

East Leavenworth Road via Dave Summers East Leavenworth Road (December 2025) via Dave Summers loading...

Key impacts of the ongoing December 2025 flood include:

- Up to 100,000 people may need to evacuate, with mandatory "go now" orders in Skagit Valley, Snohomish County, and parts of King and Pierce counties.

- Schools are closed, public transit halted, and highways blocked by landslides (Highway 2) and water (including I-90). Many are without power.

- The National Guard is aiding in rescues and sandbagging amid a declared state of emergency.

- There have been no significant injuries reported, but river levels are expected to rise through tomorrow (December 12th).

Local officials warn this flooding may be among the worst in recent history, though it may not surpass the statewide floods of 1894 or 1948 on the Columbia River. Please follow safety recommendations from the National Weather Service or Washington Emergency Management.

Washington state has a history of severe flooding, often caused by heavy rain, snowmelt, or atmospheric rivers. The "worst" flood can vary based on factors such as water levels, damage, fatalities, evacuations, and the affected area. Earlier floods had higher crests but affected fewer people because of lower population density. Below, we will list notable historical floods and discuss the ongoing December 2025 event, which may be record-breaking in parts of western Washington. How does this event compare to our state's historic floods?

Western Washington Flooding via KONA Western Washington Flooding via KONA loading...

Major Historical Floods in Washington State

Here are statewide or regional events of significance (excluding prehistoric floods such as the Missoula floods, which occurred roughly 15,000 years ago).

December 1867

An atmospheric river and snowmelt produced over 12 inches of rain in Astoria and 8 inches in Fort Vancouver within four days, resulting in widespread flooding across western Washington. Floodplains were submerged, livestock were lost, and bridges were destroyed, particularly affecting towns like Monticello. Although there were no recorded deaths, significant property damage occurred, marking this event as one of the largest in terms of rainfall intensity and impact.

June 1894

The "Great Flood" on the Columbia River, caused by rapid snowmelt and heavy rains, reached record levels of 33.6–34.4 feet in Vancouver and a flow of 1,240,000 cfs at The Dalles. It inundated buildings in Portland, resulting in a few deaths due to low population density, but caused significant infrastructure damage. This event served as a key benchmark for flood control planning, as it was less destructive than subsequent floods due to lower levels of development.

May-June 1948

The Columbia River flood in late spring lasted 20 days, peaking in early June. It crested at 31 feet in Vancouver, destroyed 5,000 homes, and evacuated about 50,000 people, causing $100 million in damage (1948 values) and resulting in 39 deaths, 32 of which were in Vanport, OR. This disaster significantly affected WA communities and prompted major federal flood-control projects, including dams under the Columbia River Treaty, making it one of the worst modern floods in terms of loss of life and economic impact.

Rock Island Dam -1948 via Canva Rock Island Dam -1948 via Canva loading...

December 1964 "Christmas Flood"

Heavy snow and rapid warm melt in the Northwest caused the Columbia to crest at 27.7 feet. The disaster resulted in $430 million in damage, 47 deaths across four states, and numerous road, bridge, and rail closures. It's the sixth-highest crest on record, a significant multi-state disaster, but less severe than in 1948.

February 1996

Widespread "Pineapple Express" event with cold snaps, snow, then heavy rain and melt; affected 24 of 39 counties. Over 44,000 evacuated; 1,500+ landslides; $72 million in damage; flooding on nearly all western rivers and some eastern ones; Most widespread in recent history before 2025; highlighted vulnerability to atmospheric rivers.

January 2009

Heavy rain and snowmelt caused flooding in western Washington, prompting the evacuation of more than 44,000 people, similar to the 1996 situation. There were extensive river overflows and millions in damages. While this event is notable for the scale of flooding in western rivers, it was less severe than the 1948 or 1894 floods.

15 common sense flood preparation tips Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

July 4th Central Texas Flood Devastation Below you will find photos from July 4th, up until the most recent rescue operations from July 7th. This story is far from over as dozens still remain missing days later. Find out how you can help here Gallery Credit: Stryker